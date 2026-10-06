Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of the Delhi Capitals. Previously an Advisor and Director of Cricket for the franchise, Ganguly expressed his excitement, while owners Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Grandhi praised his vision.

The Delhi Capitals today announced the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach of the franchise for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams, according to a press release.

'Looking Forward to Building a Fearless Team': Ganguly

Speaking on his appointment, Sourav Ganguly said he is looking forward to taking up the Head Coach role, describing Delhi Capitals as a franchise close to his heart. He highlighted his long-standing association with the owners, management, staff and players, and said he is eager to work with the talented squad to build a strong and fearless team for the new season. “I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team,” he said.

Owners Praise Ganguly's Vision and Leadership

Delhi Capitals Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said Ganguly has always been an integral part of the franchise and expressed pride in his appointment as Head Coach. He said Ganguly's experience, leadership and vision would help the team prepare strongly for the IPL title, while giving players and staff an opportunity to learn from him. “Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest,” he said.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Delhi Capitals co-owner, said, “Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.” (ANI)