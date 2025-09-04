Image Credit : Getty

Former Indian flamboyant opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case for his alleged links to online betting 1xBet on Thursday, September 4. Dhawan is the latest Indian cricketer to be questioned by the ED after Suresh Raina, who appeared before the agency last month in connection with the same online betting-linked money laundering probe.

Summoning the former Indian cricketer is part of the ED investigation into possible financial transactions and promotional activities tied to the illegal online betting app. Since Shikhar Dhawan is believed to have endorsed and promoted the online betting app 1xBet, the agency asked the Delhi-born cricketer to appear before its Delhi office to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As Shikhar Dhawan prepares to appear before the ED, let’s take a look at the former India star opener’s net worth, cars, and watch collections.