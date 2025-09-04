ED has summoned former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with its probe into an online betting app. Officials said Dhawan has been asked to join the investigation after evidence showed he promoted betting platform 1x on social media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged illegal betting app, 1xBet. Sources reportedly said that Dhawan, 39, will appear before the federal agency on Thursday, where his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Investigators are probing possible financial transactions and promotional activities tied to the betting platform. Dhawan is understood to have endorsed the app through social media campaigns and promotions, raising questions about his association with the company.

The ED aims to establish the extent of his involvement, whether knowingly or unknowingly, in promoting the platform accused of facilitating illegal betting activities. The summons comes amid the agency's wider crackdown on money laundering and online betting networks across India. Dhawan's questioning will be crucial in determining whether celebrities and influencers indirectly helped boost the credibility of such platforms.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating several illegal betting app cases accused of duping investors of crores and evading massive taxes. Last month, ex-cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned. Meanwhile, the Centre has recently banned real-money online gaming through new legislation to curb such activities.

Since last year, several Bollywood and South Indian film stars, along with a few cricketers, have come under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

Names linked to the case include actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and Urvashi Rautela, as well as former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. Last month, Raina was questioned by the ED, while in June last year, he and Harbhajan, along with other celebrities, had recorded their statements before the agency.

Meanwhile, the ED has alleged that betting sites 'operated' by Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra collected more than Rs 2,000 crore in a short span. Investigators claim Veerendra and his Dubai-based associates ran several gaming websites, using payment gateways and fintech services to disguise illicit funds as e-commerce transactions.

Veerendra, 50, was arrested late last month from Sikkim, where he was negotiating a casino lease. He remains in ED custody.

(With inputs from agencies)