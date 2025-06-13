Image Credit : Getty

Australia captain Pat Cummins and South Africa’s pace bowling attack dominated Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at Lord’s on Thursday, June 12.

South Africa were bundled out for 138 before Australia assumed their second innings with a 74-run first innings lead. However, the defending champions suffered an early collapse as they were reduced to 73/7, before Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16*) revived the team’s batting with a gritty 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket. At the close of play, Australia were 144/8 in 40 overs, along with a 218-run lead, with Starc and Lyon batting on 16 and 1, respectively.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from Day 2 of the WTC Final.