Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after playing the tournament for 15 years, on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season, where he featured in nine matches of their campaign.

Ashwin took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to step away from the IPL and explore opportunities in other T20 leagues, while thanking the franchises he represented for ‘wonderful memories’. In his IPL career, the 38-year-old plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches. As veteran Indian spinner called time on his IPL career, let’s take a look at the match-defining spells that shaped his legacy in the league.