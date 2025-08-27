R Ashwin’s IPL Retirement: Top 5 Match-Defining Spells that Shaped his Legacy
Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL after 15 years. He leaves as the fifth-highest wicket-taker, with several memorable performances across various franchises. Ashwin's last appearance was for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after playing the tournament for 15 years, on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season, where he featured in nine matches of their campaign.
Ashwin took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to step away from the IPL and explore opportunities in other T20 leagues, while thanking the franchises he represented for ‘wonderful memories’. In his IPL career, the 38-year-old plied his trade for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025
Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches. As veteran Indian spinner called time on his IPL career, let’s take a look at the match-defining spells that shaped his legacy in the league.
1. Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010
The Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2010 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders was a breakthrough moment for then 22-year-old Ravichandran Ashwin. Bowling first, CSK restricted KKR to 139/8 in 20 overs. Ashwin played a big role in choking Kolkata’s top order as he reduced them to 4/19 in 4 overs and registered figures of 3/16 at an economy rate of 4 in his spell of four overs. Interestingly, it was in this match, Ashwin opened the bowling for Chennai Super Kings, which turned out to be a masterstroke by skipper MS Dhoni, as the spinner’s success with the new ball became a tactical template for the CSK years ahead.
2. Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011
Another match-defining spell by Ravichandran Ashwin came in the IPL 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru). Chennai Super Kings entered their second consecutive IPL final and were the defending champions. CSK posted a massive total of 205/5 on the board and set a 206-run target for RCB to chase. Ashwin led the bowling attack brilliantly as he picked three wickets, including Chris Gayle, and conceded just 16 runs at an economy rate of 4 overs, as CSK restricted RCB to 147/8, sealing a 58-run victory and clinching back-to-back IPL titles.
3. Vs Mumbai Indians in 2014
Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the instrumental players in Chennai Super Kings’ six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2014. Opting to bowl first by captain Dhoni, CSK cricumscribed MI to 157/6 despite a half-century by Ambati Rayudu. Ashwin picked three wickets, including crucial scalps of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, and conceded 30 runs in four overs. Chennai went on to win the match by four wickets, with Ashwin’s timely breakthroughs swinging the contest firmly in CSK’s favour.
4. Vs Kings XI Punjab in 2016
One of the match-defining spells by Ravichandran Ashwin came in IPL 2016, when he was playing for Rising Pune Supergiants against Kings XI Punjab. Opting to bat first by Punjab, Ashwin had a brilliant outing with the ball for RPSG as he picked four wickets while conceding 34 runs to restrict the opponent to 172/7. It was the first and only four-wicket haul for Ashwin in the IPL, which not only stood as his best IPL figures but also showcased his ability to provide breakthroughs in pressure situations. CSK went on to win the match by four wickets, riding to MS Dhoni’s unbeaten knock of 64 off 32 balls.
5. Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022
Another defining spell by Ashwin came in the IPL 2022, when he was playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The veteran Indian spinner was one of the instrumental bowlers in dismantling as RCB line-up, who were chasing a 145-run target, as he registered figures of 3/17 at an economy rate of 4.25 in four overs to help RR bundle out Bengaluru for 115, sealing a 29-run victory, securing Rajasthan Royals’ place in the playoffs.