Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL, thanking all the franchises he represented during his career. The 38-year-old now looks forward to exploring fresh opportunities in global T20 leagues and continuing his cricket journey.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the Indian cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL season, where he featured in nine matches of their campaign.

There were speculations and reports that Ashwin informed the Chennai Super Kings about his decision to leave the franchise, but the 38-year-old had sought clarity from the management regarding his role for the next edition of the IPL in 2026, indicating he was ready to part ways with the home franchise if he did not fit in their plans.

After weeks of speculation about Ashwin parting ways with CSK, the veteran Indian spinner decided to call time on his IPL career and will look to explore opportunities in the Global T20 Leagues

“Special day and hence a special beginning.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” Ashwin wrote on X.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

