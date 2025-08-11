R Ashwin addresses rumours amid growing speculation about his future with CSK. The franchise faces tough choices balancing player trades and salary caps, especially with high-value players in the mix, creating uncertainty ahead of IPL 2026.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken his silence on the ongoing rumours and speculations of parting ways with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2026. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Ashwin conveyed to the CSK management about his decision to part ways ahead of the next IPL season.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for 9.75 crore, marking his homecoming after 10 years of plying his trade for Rising Pune SuperGiants, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. However, Ashwin could not justify his price tag as he picked only seven wickets and scored 33 runs in nine matches.

Chennai-based IPL franchise acquired his services at the IPL 2025 Auction in November, and a month later, the veteran Indian off-spinner called it quits from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December. Though Ashwin was not in the scheme of things after the T20 World Cup 2022, CSK splurged heavily to bring him back.

Ashwin seeks clarity from CSK on his future

The rumours of Ravichandran Ashwin parting ways with the home franchise are swirling like a wildfire, with the Chennai Super Kings remaining tight-lipped about the speculations. However, the 38-year-old openly addressed his rumours about his future with CSK.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, in a discussion with senior sports journalist, Vimal Kumar, Ashwin stated that it’s a responsibility of the franchise to give a clear picture to the players about their future with the team. The off-spinner added that he is seeking clarity from the franchise and questioned those spreading rumours.

“After every season, it's the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the player if they're retaining or releasing him,” Ashwin said.

“With regard to news about me or Sanju - obviously, a player has the right to express interest [if he wishes to be retained or not]. Every player seeks clarity. As things stand, it's not in my hands. I've just asked for clarity.”

“The situation we're in, all the news floating around, none of it is coming from the players. Even with Sanju's news, it's rumours or it's coming from the franchise's side. I don't know who is making this news," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin started off his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and played till 2015 before the franchise was banned from participating in the tournament for two years after they were found guilty of match-fixing issues. When CSK returned to the IPL in 2018, Ashwin was not retained.

During his first stint, Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL, scalping 120 wickets in 121 matches. In the first season of his second stint, he managed only seven wickets in nine matches.

Ashwin on CSK eyeing Sanju Samson through trade deal

Apart from Ashwin’s rumours, Sanju Samson too has been speculated to leave Rajasthan Royals, with reports of trading to Chennai Super Kings. Samson reportedly informed the Royals to either trade him or release him into the auction pool amid rumours of growing differences between him and the franchise.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that CSK need to release certain players to afford to have Sanju Samson on the board for INR 18 crore through a trade deal. He further spoke about the conflict of interest given his position at CSK Academy.

“I became a CSK player at 9.75 crore last year, and Sanju Samson’s price is 18 crore at RR. Correct? Now, if CSK wants a player worth 18 crore, they need to have that amount. Okay, so CSK has to release players worth 18 crore, or they have to trade off players worthy of 18 crore. You can trade to RR or somewhere else.” Ashwin said.

“I'm not saying this is happening because I’ve zero knowledge, because it’s conflicted. I have been working a little in the CSK academy, so I don’t know the inside news. A lot of meetings have been going on to decide what will happen,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Sanju Samson played together for Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024 before the former was surprisingly released from the squad ahead of the mega IPL 2025 Auction in November last year.

During his three-year stint with RR, Ashwin picked 35 wickets at an average of 38.22 and an economy rate of 7.82 in 45 matches.