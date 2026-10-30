The New Zealand middle-order Glenn Phillips unleashed carnage on India’s bowling attack in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, October 30.

Phillips played a blazing knock of 107 off 49 balls, including 10 sixes and 6 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 218.37 to help Kiwis post a record-breaking total of 259/7, which was successfully defended by the hosts’ bowlers, who restricted the Men in Blue to 172/9 in 20 overs to secure an 87-run victory and earn the first win of the series.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top statistical milestones and records created by the Kiwi middle-order star during his unforgettable blitz in Auckland.