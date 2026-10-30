Virat Kohli received a huge fan welcome upon arriving in Auckland for India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Joining Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the star batter will look to reach key batting milestones during the tour.

Former India captain and star Virat Kohli’s arrival in Auckland was more like a festival than a standard airport arrival, as hundreds of enthusiastic Indian supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of the batting superstar on Friday, October 30.

Virat Kohli is part of India’s ODI squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, starting on November 4. The Men in Blue will face Kiwis in the opening match at Eden Park in Auckland, followed by subsequent fixtures in Wellington (November 7), Hamilton (November 10), and a double-header at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval (November 13 & 15).

The former India skipper arrived in Auckland a day after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill landed in the New Zealand city ahead of the series. Gill, who will lead India in the first three ODIs, along with senior opening partner Rohit, arrived earlier to kick off their preparations at the nets.

Also Read: Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of India ODI Series Against New Zealand Team

Kohli Craze at Auckland Airport

With less than a week for the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand, the arrival of the modern-day legend sent supporters at Auckland Airport into a frenzy. Virat Kohli landed at Auckland International Airport on Friday morning, with fans braving early morning hours to catch a glimpse of the batting icon.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 37-year-old was seen surrounded by eager supporters as he made his way through the arrival gate. A group of enthusiastic fans gathered around Kohli, seeking photographs and pictures as India’s star batter was trying to manoeuvre his way out of the arrival gate.

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Kohli was kind enough to oblige a female fan who repeatedly requested his autograph, eventually signing her poster after asking her to calm down. The fan, who had reportedly waited at the airport for two days to meet him, was left emotional after receiving his signature.

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Virat Kohli was escorted by airport security from the moment he deboarded the plane until he made his way out of the terminal, as officials struggled to manage the large crowd of fans seeking selfies and autographs.

Kohli was in Mumbai for an intense practice session at Brabourne Stadium as part of his preparation for the upcoming New Zealand ODI series, before travelling to Auckland to join the Indian squad.

What Is Virat Kohli’s ODI Record in New Zealand?

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli has been solely focusing on ODIs, with an aim of extending his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Following his Test retirement, the 37-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia (away), South Africa (home), New Zealand (home), England (away), Afghanistan (home), and West Indies (home), and will now travel to New Zealand for the upcoming five-match ODI series away from home.

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Virat Kohli has a good ODI record in New Zealand, amassing 596 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 49.66 in 13 matches. Kohli is just 226 runs short of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 821 runs for the most ODI runs scored by an Indian batter in New Zealand.

Overall, Kohli has a brilliant record against New Zealand in ODIs, amassing 1897 runs, including 7 centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 57.48 in 36 matches, the most by an Indian batter in history, comfortably surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous milestone of 1,750 runs.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Arrives in Auckland Ahead of High-Stakes ODI Series Clash