After India’s record-breaking 226-run T20I chase against New Zealand, a reporter asked Glenn Phillips about four alleged dropped catches. Phillips corrected him, saying only two were genuine drops, while the others were difficult boundary efforts.

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips encountered an unexpected exchange during the post-match press conference following New Zealand's four-wicket defeat to India in the 1st T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22.

After posting a solid total of 225/4, thanks to Glenn Phillips’ blistering 82 off 40 balls, New Zealand saw India pull off a remarkable and record 226-run chase with two balls to spare. Sanju Samson’s 67-run knock and Naman Dhir’s explosive cameo (15-ball 42) powered the visitors home with two balls to spare.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), Abhishek Sharma (29), and Axar Patel (24) also made vital contributions to the visitors’ run chase, which stands as India's highest successful chase in T20I history on New Zealand soil.

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Glenn Phillips’ Fact-Checks Reporter over NZ’s Dropped Catches

As New Zealand lost the T20I series opener to Team India, an Indian journalist brought up the team's fielding lapses during the post-match press interaction, questioning Phillips about ‘four dropped catches' that allegedly cost the hosts the game.

In a video that went viral on social media, Phillips was visibly amused by the journalist's assertion of the number of dropped catches by New Zealand fielders and immediately challenged the accuracy of the tally.

“Four catches? Which ones? Finn's? Lockie's? You're counting two that no one even got their hands on?” Philips asked with a smirk.

“Oh, you're counting those as dropped catches? Yeah, there was one from Mitch and one from Finn, but not really the other two.

“Nathan at the boundary line? One that went for six? Wow," he added.

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New Zealand dropped two catches, one each by Finn Allen and Mitchell Santner of Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, respectively, during crucial moments of the chase. However, the other two instances brought up by the reporter were tough, high-leverage efforts near the boundary rope that Phillips argued shouldn't be counted as regulation drops.

‘We Need to Count Them Correctly’

Further speaking on New Zealand’s dropped catches, Glenn Phillips stated that dropped catches are part of the game, but stressed the importance of evaluating fielders on genuine opportunities rather than tough half-chances or balls that go untouched.

“If we're going to talk about fielding, we've got to count the proper chances, okay?” Phillips added.

“Catches happen and dropped catches happen, but we need to count them correctly. You've got to actually get your hands to the ball," he added.

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New Zealand batter’s fact-checking of an Indian reporter over the team’s dropped catches stemmed from differing definitions of what constitutes a genuine catching opportunity.

Lockie Ferguson’s dropped catch off Naman Dhir was a tough edge at short third that burst through his fingers for a boundary, and it could be debated whether it counted as a dropped catch, while Nathan Smith’ leap near the boundary rope resulted in a six rather than a clean take.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will lock horns again in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

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