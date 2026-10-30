Varun Chakaravarthy states that coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the team to maintain intensity and aim for a 5-0 series sweep against New Zealand, following India's dominant performance in the first three matches of the ongoing T20I series.

India Targets Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged the team to approach every match with the intention of winning, adding that the side is focused on securing victories in both remaining T20Is against New Zealand despite having already clinched the five-match series with three wins in as many matches.

India head into the fourth T20I at Eden Park in Auckland after registering convincing victories in all three previous matches, with their batters dominating the proceedings. The visitors will now look to continue their winning run and take an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Gambhir's Winning Strategy

Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I, Chakaravarthy said head coach Gautam Gambhir had made it clear to the players that the team must approach the series with the intention of winning all five matches. “The first thing GG told us that it's a five-match series and we look to win every match. So that's the goal. And the next two matches we'll be taking it as a two-match series. So we need to win both the matches,” he said.

Reflecting on Batting Dominance

Reflecting on India's batting performance in the previous match where India chased down 199 with 40 balls remaining powered by Abhishek Sharma’s 38-ball 113-run knock, the spinner said it would be difficult to surpass the effort but expressed hope that the batters would be able to replicate it. “I don't think you can top that, but I hope they can repeat that today. And yeah, they are used to playing in such pitches and such small venues. Yeah, so that played into our advantage for sure,” he said.

Squad Competition and Future Outlook

Chakaravarthy, who is yet to get a game in the series, also spoke about the competition within the Indian squad, highlighting the need for players to constantly push themselves to remain in contention. He said the depth of talent in Indian cricket makes it important for every player to keep improving and delivering performances rather than becoming complacent.

“Playing in India, the best thing that you want to happen for yourself is being in the contention. So you need to keep pushing yourself because there's so much talent coming. And you just can't have, if you go back home, you can't just rest. So it's just need to keep pushing yourself and try to do well,” he said. (ANI)

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