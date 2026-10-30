The 8th ISSO National Fencing Championship concluded in Faridabad, featuring 44 schools and young athletes competing in Epee, Foil, and Sabre disciplines across various age groups, showcasing high-level talent and sportsmanship nationwide.

Successful Conclusion of the 8th ISSO National Fencing Championship

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 30 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully hosted the 8th ISSO National Fencing Championship (2026–27) at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad. The premier two-day national event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 44 schools across the country, featuring young fencers competing across Under-14 (Sub-Junior), Under-17 (Cadet), and Under-19 age categories for both boys and girls across Sabre, Foil, and Epee disciplines, according to a press release.

The championship showcased extraordinary tactical precision, athletic speed, and sportsmanship, providing a national platform for emerging school-level fencers. Commending the grand execution and high calibre of fencers at the tournament, Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO, highlighted the organisation's vision. She said, "The outstanding participation of 44 leading international schools reflects the growing appetite for fencing across the country. Seeing young fencers demonstrate such sharp discipline, mental agility, and technical mastery is a testament to the talent in our schools. ISSO remains dedicated to building world-class platforms that empower our student-athletes to step up to national and international glory."

Extending his congratulations to the host institution and contingents, Satish Mishra, National Coordinator of ISSO, added, "Executing a national-level fencing championship across multiple weapon categories requires utmost precision and seamless coordination. We extend our gratitude to Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, for their flawless support. The spirit of sportsmanship and tactical excellence displayed by these student-athletes over the two days has set a wonderful benchmark for upcoming ISSO national events."

Tournament Results and Champions

Sub-Junior and Cadet Category Highlights

In the Sub-Junior Girls' category, Goel Anika of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, secured first place in Epee, Kunwar Anaya of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, won first place in Foil, and Chand Avni of PSG - Clifton International School claimed the top spot in Sabre. In the Sub-Junior Boys' category, Banerjee Advay of The American International School of Muscat secured first place in Epee, Sacchitanand Uttekar Kavish of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence claimed first place in Foil, and Pankaj Gurbani Naitik of JBCN International School, Mulund, took first place in Sabre.

In the Under-17 Cadet Girls' category, Shetkar Sragvi Sudhir of Fravashi International Academy won first place in Epee, Juvvadi Aanika of International School of Hyderabad secured first place in Foil, and Lamba Ruheen of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, captured first place in Sabre. In the Cadet Boys' category, P Sathe Anant of Indus International School, Pune, claimed first place in Epee, Abhijit Pawar Anubhava of CP Goenka International School, Pune, won first place in Foil, and Raveshia Ryan of Podar International School IB & Cambridge, Santacruz, took first place in Sabre.

Under-19 Category and Closing Ceremony

In the Under-19 Girls' category, Gupta Naisha of Step By Step School secured first place in Epee, Kunwar Ameya of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, won first place in Foil, and Aggarwal Tashna of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, claimed first place in Sabre. In the Under-19 Boys' category, Kiran Patil Nischal of JBCN International School, Mulund, took first place in Epee, Chauhan Utkarsh of Amity Global School, Gurgaon, secured first place in Foil, and Anwaar Hussian Syed of D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul, won first place in Sabre. The national event concluded with a celebratory closing ceremony, where individual podium finishers and team champions were presented with medals and certificates.

Detailed Tournament Results

Under-14 Category (Sub-Junior)

Girls' Epee: 1st – Goel Anika (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad); 2nd – Dubey Yahshie (JBCN International School, Mulund). Girls' Foil: 1st – Kunwar Anaya (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad); 2nd – Raveshia Ryna (Podar International School IB & Cambridge, Santacruz). Girls' Sabre: 1st – Chand Avni (PSG - Clifton International School); 2nd – Bhatia Aarika (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad). Boys' Epee: 1st – Banerjee Advay (The American International School of Muscat); 2nd – Ali Assad Shaikh Mohammed (JBCN International School, Mulund). Boys' Foil: 1st – Sacchitanand Uttekar Kavish (Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence); 2nd – Juvvadi Pratham (International School of Hyderabad). Boys' Sabre: 1st – Pankaj Gurbani Naitik (JBCN International School, Mulund); 2nd – Jain Aarjav (Amity Global School, Gurgaon).

Under-17 Category (Cadet)

Girls' Epee: 1st – Shetkar Sragvi Sudhir (Fravashi International Academy); 2nd – Shroff Vioona (Dhirubhai Ambani International School). Girls' Foil: 1st – Juvvadi Aanika (International School of Hyderabad); 2nd – Lamba Ruheen (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad). Girls' Sabre: 1st – Lamba Ruheen (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad); 2nd – Chaudhary Nandini (Oberoi International School - JVLR Campus). Boys' Epee: 1st – P Sathe Anant (Indus International School, Pune); 2nd – Aggarwal Navya (Genesis Global School). Boys' Foil: 1st – Abhijit Pawar Anubhava (CP Goenka International School, Pune); 2nd – Krishna Devesh (MCTM Chettiyar Int School). Boys' Sabre: 1st – Raveshia Ryan (Podar International School IB & Cambridge, Santacruz); 2nd – Malhotra Armaan (Shiv Nadar School, Noida).

Under-19 Category

Girls' Epee: 1st – Gupta Naisha (Step By Step School); 2nd – Khan Tabassum (Amity Global School, Noida). Girls' Foil: 1st – Kunwar Ameya (Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad); 2nd – Thakker Aaliya (Dhirubhai Ambani International School). Girls' Sabre: 1st – Aggarwal Tashna (Shiv Nadar School, Noida); 2nd – Dangeti D. Monisha (Amity Global School, Noida). Boys' Epee: 1st – Kiran Patil Nischal (JBCN International School, Mulund); 2nd – Anwaar Hussian Syed (D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul). Boys' Foil: 1st – Chauhan Utkarsh (Amity Global School, Gurgaon); 2nd – Manoj Tiwari Shivansh (Amity Global School, Gurgaon). Boys' Sabre: 1st – Anwaar Hussian Syed (D.Y. Patil International School, Nerul); 2nd – Deb Barma Ansh (Amity Global School, Gurgaon). (ANI)