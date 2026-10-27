Team India opener Abhishek Sharma unleashed absolute carnage in the Men in Blue’s six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27.

Chasing a 199-run target, Abhishek played a blazing knock of 113 off 38 balls and formed a record-breaking opening 133-run partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 off 19 balls, to lay the foundation for India's comfortable chase, wrapping up a stellar 3-0 series victory with games to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at six records shattered by Abhishek Sharma during his sensational 38-ball century in New Zealand’s capital.