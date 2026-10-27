Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 118 runs in the Powerplay against New Zealand in Wellington. Their explosive hitting prompted fans to troll Simon Doull over his earlier Bengaluru remark about larger Kiwi boundaries.

Team India openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enthralled the Indian crowd with their sheer display of power-hitting and aggression from the get-go in the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27.

Chasing a 199-run target, Abhishek and Vaibhav unleashed a brutal assault on New Zealand’s bowlers, as the opening pair stitched a 133-run partnership in just 7.1 overs, shattering the record for the highest opening stand in T20I run-chases within the Powerplay era. Abhishek had a record-breaking outing, scoring 113 off 38 balls, while Vaibhav played a quickfire 19-ball 45.

Eventually, the Men in Blue chased down the target with 40 balls to spare, securing a six-wicket victory and clinching the five-match series 3-0, with two games still remaining to spare.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell Powers New Zealand to 198 Against India in Third T20I

Abhishek and Vaibhav’s Fiery Knocks Bring Back ,Simon Doull’s, Comments

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering performances in Wellington, where the opening pair made an absolute mockery of New Zealand’s pace battery, put former Kiwi cricketer Simon Doull’s earlier comments on Indian batters in New Zealand conditions into focus.

During the first T20I in Christchurch, Simon Doull, who was commentating on air alongside former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri, apparently took a dig at the visitors’ batting by claiming that their power-hitting wouldn’t work on the larger New Zealand grounds compared to small Indian venues like the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“This is not the Bengaluru stadium (Chinnaswamy), where that ball would have gone for a six. Here, the boundary is almost 80 metres away. You need real power to clear these,” Doull said on air.

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The third T20I in Wellington witnessed the opposite of what Doull had predicted, as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cleared those very same 80-metre boundaries with effortless ease.

Instead of being contained by the larger ground dimensions at Henry Stadium, the Indian duo put on a ruthless hitting display, effortlessly launching the New Zealand pacers over the ropes and racking up 118 runs in the Powerplay alone, the highest score ever recorded in the first six overs by a full-member nation in T20I history.

‘Missing Bengaluru?': Fans Take Dig At Simon Doull After India's Onslaught

Simon Doull’s earlier comments on Indian batting after Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive performances in Wellington quickly resurfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts taking a sarcastic dig at the former New Zealand cricketer.

Taking to their X handles, many trolled Doull for his earlier Bengaluru remark, with some mocking his earlier comments by asking whether he and fellow commentator Ian Smith were missing Bengaluru, while others pointed out that Abhishek and Vaibhav were clearing boundaries with ease in New Zealand.

Another section of fans further mocked Doull's earlier remarks, declaring that the Indian batters were hitting boundaries despite playing away from Bengaluru, while a few hilariously questioned Simon and Ian Smith whether they are missing Bengaluru.

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Meanwhile, Team India and New Zealand will travel to Eden Park to play the fourth and penultimate T20I match at Eden Park on Friday, October 30.

Also Read: Under-Fire Bhuvneshwar Kumar Seeks Redemption in Third T20I Clash