Former Chennai Super Kings captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has officially bid farewell to his illustrious IPL career on Tuesday, November 17. The announcement came on the deadline day for the IPL 2027 player retentions.

Though Dhoni retired from his IPL career, the 45-year-old will continue to remain part of the IPL franchise as he was appointed as the team mentor, keeping his association with the five-time IPL champions alive for the upcoming 2027 season and beyond.

On that note, let’s take a look at MS Dhoni’s top 10 iconic moments that defined his legacy in the IPL.