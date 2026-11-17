A Palestine player wearing number 19 was filmed fanning the air at his nose while facing India's U-17 captain in Kuala Lumpur. The referee took no action.

India's Under-17 captain Dalalmuon Gangte was targeted with a racist gesture during the team's AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Palestine on Tuesday, November 17, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The video, widely shared online, shows a Palestine player in jersey number 19 fanning the air near his nose while facing the Indian skipper during the Group E encounter. The gesture carries the clear implication that the Indian player smells. The match referee took no disciplinary action over it.

Indian football followers and media outlets condemned the act, calling it discriminatory and pressing the All India Football Federation to take it up with the Asian Football Confederation.

No confirmed official statement has come from either governing body on a possible investigation or disciplinary action.

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Reactions online were blunt. One post referenced an earlier incident involving kicks and a knee to a player's face before demanding that the AFC investigate and act strictly, and that the AIFF file an official complaint without delay.

Another stated plainly that the Palestine player had made a racist gesture and that the referee had done nothing. A third asked whether the player should be allowed on a football pitch at all.

FIFA and continental bodies operate an anti-discrimination framework for such conduct. Players and officials can report racist behaviour mid-match by crossing their wrists to form an X, alerting the referee and triggering a three-step procedure.

The first step is to pause play and issue a public warning against discriminatory behaviour. If it continues, the referee can suspend the match and send both teams to the dressing rooms. If it persists after the restart, the official has the authority to abandon the game.

Sanctions can reach beyond the match. Those found guilty of racist conduct can face lengthy suspensions, fines and bans, while clubs and national associations may face financial penalties, stadium closures, points deductions or disqualification.

Officials and disciplinary committees can investigate using reports, broadcast footage and stadium recordings, so conduct missed on the field can still be punished afterwards.

The match was suspended at the time of reporting because of heavy rain, with the score at 1-1. India took an early lead through Kamgouhao Doungel after a move involving Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi and Gangte.

Palestine went down to ten men when Mohammed Jamour was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Raj Singh Wahengbam, before Yazan Khalifah equalised from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Both sides entered the fixture unbeaten on six points, and only the group winners qualify for the 2027 tournament in Uzbekistan.