MS Dhoni has officially announced his retirement from IPL cricket, stepping down as a player for Chennai Super Kings. He will remain with the franchise as a team mentor starting in 2027 to help guide the team's young squad in its new transition.

MS Dhoni Stuns CSK Officials By Announcing His IPL Career Retirement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): In a moment that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officials stunned, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni quietly informed the franchise of his decision to bring the curtain down on his IPL playing career by asking them to include his name in the list of players to be released, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed.

Recalling the conversation that led to Dhoni's decision, Gurunath said the former India captain made the announcement towards the end of a team discussion on Saturday, during which the franchise had been discussing player releases, auction strategy and plans for the upcoming IPL season.

An Unexpected Announcement

Speaking in an emotional video message shared on CSK's X account, Rupa said Dhoni's remark came almost unexpectedly, leaving everyone on the call struggling to process the development. "We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on, and at the end of the call, Kasi (CSK CEO) was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in," she said.

Transitioning to a Mentor Role

Rupa made it clear that Dhoni's association with the five-time IPL champions would continue, with the former captain taking up the role of Team Mentor ahead of the 2027 season. "But that said, there is a new era now. We now welcome MS Dhoni as our team mentor. We have a very young team that is in transition. They have a lot to learn from him," she stated.

The development marks the end of an extraordinary 19-year IPL playing career for the 45-year-old Dhoni, who featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His continued association as Team Mentor ensures that one of the most enduring partnerships in the tournament's history will continue in a new capacity.