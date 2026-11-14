Harmanpreet Kaur expressed humility after her wax statue was unveiled in Jaipur alongside legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, viewing the recognition as a testament to her years of dedication, struggle, and hard work in Indian cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur Honored With Wax Statue Alongside Sachin and Dhoni

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian women’s cricket team star Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said she never imagined that her journey in cricket would bring her the recognition of having a wax statue alongside legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, describing the honour as a great achievement and appreciation of years of hard work and struggle.

Harmanpreet's wax statue was unveiled in Jaipur on Friday and will be placed alongside those of former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Answering an ANI query during a media interaction at an Omaxe Ltd. event in Dwarka, Harmanpreet said she had grown up watching Tendulkar and Dhoni play on television and never thought she would one day be featured alongside them through a wax statue.

"To be honest, when I started playing cricket, I never thought I would come this far. I think it is a great achievement for me. I have always watched Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and others playing on television. I also got an opportunity to meet them personally, but I never imagined that one day a wax statue and all these things would also come my way,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, the Indian cricketer said she has always remained focused on improving her game and contributing to the country, adding that recognition and achievements along the way were beyond what she had initially imagined. “I believe it is all about continuing to work hard. You never know what all things life has in store for you. I have always focused on what I want to achieve in cricket, how I can improve my game and how I can take the country forward,” she said.

The 2025 ODI World Cup-winning skipper also expressed happiness over the appreciation she has received for her years of hard work and struggles, saying she hoped her journey would encourage young girls to dream big. “I think these things will keep coming, and I am really happy that all the hard work and struggles I have faced over the years are being appreciated today. I hope that seeing all these things will motivate young girls as well and encourage them to dream big. So, yeah, I am very, very happy about that," she added.

Omaxe Ltd. Managing Director Mohit Goel said Harmanpreet Kaur's journey reflects determination and leadership, adding that the event aimed to celebrate women's achievements and encourage young sporting talent. He also highlighted the company's vision of bringing sports, commerce, entertainment and social experiences together at The Omaxe State.

"Harmanpreet Kaur's journey is an example of determination, leadership and breaking barriers. Hosting her at The Omaxe State gave us an opportunity to celebrate women's achievements while encouraging young sporting talent. We believe sports can play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring future generations. At The Omaxe State, our vision is to create a destination where sports, commerce, entertainment and social experiences coexist, offering people more opportunities to connect and engage," he said.

Earlier, in March this year, Omaxe also unveiled India's first dedicated 'Pink Stand', named after Harmanpreet Kaur, at its upcoming 30,000-seat cricket stadium in Dwarka. The initiative is aimed at enhancing safety and comfort for women spectators, marking a significant step towards inclusivity in sports infrastructure in the country. (ANI)