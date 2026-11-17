MS Dhoni has finally drawn the curtains on his IPL playing career, leaving Chennai Super Kings fans emotional. As the former skipper prepares for a new role, here's a look at his estimated net worth and business empire

One of the most iconic chapters in Indian Premier League history has come to an end. Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from the IPL as a player, bringing an end to his remarkable association with the tournament that began in 2008.

The announcement came on Tuesday, November 17, ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction and player retention deadline. Dhoni, who missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to injury, will now take up the role of Team Mentor at Chennai Super Kings for the 2027 season.

His retirement marks the end of an era for CSK supporters, who have associated the franchise's identity with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter for nearly two decades.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Under his leadership, the franchise also reached several finals, establishing itself as one of the most successful teams in the competition.

Although he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni continued to be an important presence in the dressing room and on the field.

According to reports, Dhoni will remain associated with CSK in his new mentoring capacity, ensuring that his relationship with the franchise continues even after his playing days.

MS Dhoni Net Worth: How The Former CSK Captain Built His Rs 1,000 Crore Empire

Estimated net worth: Rs 1,000–1,200 crore

While his retirement has left cricket fans emotional, Dhoni's financial journey is equally remarkable. According to media estimates, the former India captain has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 1,000–1,200 crore.

It is important to note that Dhoni has not publicly disclosed an audited statement of his personal wealth. Therefore, these figures should be considered estimates rather than officially confirmed numbers.

A significant portion of his wealth comes from his cricketing career, brand endorsements, business investments and entrepreneurial ventures.

Dhoni has been one of the most recognisable faces in Indian advertising, having associated with several prominent brands over the years. His popularity has helped him secure lucrative endorsement deals even after retiring from international cricket in 2020.

His IPL earnings have also contributed substantially to his fortune. Before his retirement, Dhoni was retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 season under the uncapped-player retention rule.

Beyond cricket and endorsements, Dhoni has diversified his investments across different business sectors. His interests include sports, fitness, entertainment and lifestyle ventures, making him more than just a former international cricketer. According to a September 2026 report by Moneycontrol, media estimates place his net worth in the Rs 1,060–1,200 crore range, although the exact figure remains unverified.

From Luxury Cars To Business Investments: Inside Dhoni's Lifestyle

Dhoni's lifestyle reflects his passion for automobiles, sports and entrepreneurship. The former CSK skipper is particularly known for his impressive automobile collection, which includes luxury cars and superbikes.

His reported car collection includes the Hummer H2, Ferrari 599 GTO, Land Rover Freelander, Audi Q7 and several other premium vehicles. He also has a well-known collection of motorcycles, reflecting his long-standing interest in superbikes.

One of his most talked-about properties is his sprawling farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The property, reportedly known as Kailashpati, features extensive green spaces, modern facilities and dedicated areas for his automobile collection.

Dhoni has also explored several business opportunities outside cricket. He has been associated with SEVEN, a sportswear and footwear brand, and has invested in sports-related ventures. His involvement with football and motorsports has further demonstrated his interest in developing sporting culture in India.

As Dhoni steps away from the IPL as a player, his financial empire and business interests are expected to remain important parts of his post-cricket journey. His new role as CSK mentor will also allow him to continue contributing to the franchise that became synonymous with his name.