Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians without their most aggressive batter of the season in Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring tear, sustained during the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mhatre aggregated 201 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87 in six matches, before a hamstring injury brought his campaign to an early end. His absence for the remainder of the season has left the Chennai Super Kings management to decide on a new No.3 to maintain batting stability.

With skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson likely to be continued as an opening pair, cSK will now look for a reliable No.3 option to stabilize the top order. On that note, let’s take a look at four options who could be ideal replacements for Ayush Mhatre in the playing XI for the MI clash.