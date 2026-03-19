The Mumbai Indians will enter the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League with an aim of winning their record-breaking sixth triumph of the tournament. The five-time IPL champions will begin their quest to reclaim their glory when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

Over the past five seasons, the Mumbai Indians have struggled to replicate the dominance of their earlier campaigns, often falling short in the playoffs twice despite strong individual performances. The franchise has retained 20 players and acquired the services of five players at the IPL mini-auction in December last year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026.