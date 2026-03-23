Ahead of IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence, raising speculation. With no clarity on whether it’s an injury or a routine assessment, his absence from the camp has sparked concern among fans over his availability for the season opener.

Ahead of the Mumbai IndiansIPL 2026 opener, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The entire squad has been assembled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

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The four MI players, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, were given an extended break, as revealed by their head coach, Mahela Jayawardene. All four players were part of Team India that successfully defended the T20 World Cup triumph by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Hardik, Suryakumar, and Tilak had already joined the squad and were seen during the MI event ‘The MIX’ at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, where the entire team got together for promotional activities and pre-season bonding ahead of their IPL 2026 opener. However, Bumrah was missing from the event, sparking speculations over his absence.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Dance, Plays with Sparkle Smoke Gun at MI Event, Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

Bumrah Heads to CoE

With a week left for the Mumbai Indians’ opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Jasprit Bumrah flew to Bengaluru and reportedly checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), Jasprit Bumrah’s visit to the CoE comes with uncertainty over the exact reason, as there is no official confirmation whether he is there for injury rehabilitation or just undergoing a routine fitness assessment ahead of the IPL season.

The lead pacer, who is the Mumbai Indians’ leading IPL wicket-taker with 183 wickets, has not yet joined the camp, sparking concerns over his availability for the upcoming season, as the franchise has not issued any official statement regarding his fitness or expected return date for the IPL 2026 opener.

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In the last IPL season, Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for the first few matches due to a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January last year, but made a comeback and emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians with 18 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 17.55 and an economy rate of 6.67 in 12 matches.

Fans Concerned over Bumrah’s Fitness Ahead of IPL 2026

The reports of Jasprit Bumrah checking in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) have left the fans concerned over the pacer’s fitness, raising doubts about his availability for the start of IPL 2026.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Indians fans expressed a mix of hope and concern, with many praying that Bumrah’s visit is only precautionary, while others stressed his importance to the team and even suggested resting him to manage workload ahead of a busy international calendar.

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If Jasprit Bumrah misses the start of the tournament or remains unavailable for the entire season, it will be a big blow for the Mumbai Indians, given his crucial role as the leader of the pace attack and one of the most dependable match-winners in the squad.

With Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar in the squad, the Mumbai Indians still have quality pace options, alongside Hardik Pandya as a seam bowling all-rounder, but Bumrah’s absence would leave a significant void in both experience and death-over expertise.

Also Read: India Star Jasprit Bumrah’s ₹2 Crore Pay Cut Triggers BCCI Rethink on Central Contracts