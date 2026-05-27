Sunrisers Hyderabad faces Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, a high-stakes knockout match. The winner will advance to Qualifier 2, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament. The contest takes place in New Chandigarh on a pitch expected to favour batters, suggesting a high-scoring game.

The IPL 2026 playoffs are heating up, and after an action-packed Qualifier 1, all eyes are now on today’s blockbuster Eliminator clash. For one team, the journey continues. For the other, it’s the end of the road. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will battle tonight in a knockout encounter where there is absolutely no room for error.

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SRH And RR Set For A Do-Or-Die Battle

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, finished third on the IPL 2026 points table after an impressive campaign. Rajasthan Royals, captained by Riyan Parag, secured the fourth playoff spot and now face their biggest test of the season.

The winner of tonight’s Eliminator will move on to Qualifier 2 on May 29, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1. The losing side, however, will be knocked out of the tournament immediately.

With both teams packed with match-winners, fans can expect a thrilling contest under the lights in New Chandigarh.

SRH vs RR Match Details

• Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

• Date: May 27, 2026

• Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

• Match Start: 7:30 PM IST

• Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Mullanpur Pitch Expected To Favour Batters

The pitch at Mullanpur has produced several high-scoring matches this season and is expected to assist batters once again. Teams have regularly crossed the 200-run mark at this venue, making it one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in IPL 2026.

Fans can expect plenty of boundaries, big hits, and another run-fest in tonight’s knockout clash.

Where To Watch SRH vs RR Live

Cricket fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network across television channels in multiple languages.

Hyderabad Hold Edge In Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Sunrisers Hyderabad have dominated Rajasthan Royals in IPL clashes. Out of 23 meetings between the two teams, SRH have won 14 matches while RR have managed 9 victories.

Hyderabad also defeated Rajasthan Royals twice during the IPL 2026 league stage, giving them a psychological advantage heading into the Eliminator.

Key Players Who Could Decide The Match

SRH’s Power-Packed Top Order

The explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been Hyderabad’s biggest strength this season. Their aggressive starts during the powerplay often put opposition bowlers under immense pressure.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has also been in outstanding form and delivered several match-winning performances in recent games. In the bowling department, Ishan Malinga’s deadly yorkers and 19 wickets make him SRH’s biggest weapon.

Rajasthan Royals Banking On Archer And Jaiswal

For Rajasthan Royals, captain Riyan Parag and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will play crucial roles with the bat. RR will hope for a strong start against Hyderabad’s dangerous pace attack.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer remains their biggest match-winner with the ball. The express pacer has picked up 21 wickets this season and will look to trouble SRH’s batters with his pace and bounce.

Everything On The Line Tonight

With a place in Qualifier 2 at stake, tonight’s SRH vs RR clash promises high drama, pressure, and intense playoff cricket. One team will move a step closer to the IPL 2026 final, while the other will see their title hopes come to an end.