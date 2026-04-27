IPL 2026: DC Enter Unwanted Record Territory after Heavy Batting Collapse against RCB
Delhi Capitals suffered a heavy batting collapse against RCB in IPL 2026, bowled out for 75 and lost by nine wickets. The innings exposed top-order failure as they collapsed early under pressure with little resistance from the batting unit.
A Night to Forget for Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a stunning batting collapse in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, April 27. The DC registered their fifth defeat of the season following a nine-wicket loss to the defending champions, RCB.
After being bundled out for 75 in 16.3 overs, Delhi Capitals didn’t have enough total on the board to defend it as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a 76-run target in 6.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (34*) and Virat Kohli (23*) formed an unbeaten 51-run stand for the second wicket, as RCB cruised to victory with 81 balls to spare.
RCB got the job done in less than 40 balls & 40 minutes! 👏
This is now the second-fastest run chase in TATA IPL history (6.3 overs) ⚡#TATAIPL 2026 #DCvsRCB#DelhiCapitals#BhuvneshwarKumar#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/hPCXCoXyFL
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026
In DC’s batting, Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19), and Kyle Jamieson (12) only managed to register double-digit scores, as the rest of the batting line-up failed to show any resistance against RCB’s bowling attack.
On that note, let’s take a look at unwanted milestones achieved by the Delhi Capitals after a heavy batting collapse against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
1. Fastest to Five-Wicket Collapse
The Delhi Capitals’ batting collapse was so rapid and severe that they lost half of their side for just seven runs in 2.4 overs, making it the fastest five-wicket collapse in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Josh Hazlewood (4/12) picked three wickets of KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, and Sameer Rizvi, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) dismissed Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, as DC’s top order completely crumbled under sustained pressure.
The Capitals lost five wickets in just 16 balls, surpassing the Rajasthan Royals’ 18-ball record to lose five wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the ongoing IPL season, making it the quickest five-wicket collapse in the IPL and highlighting DC’s extreme top-order failure against high-quality new-ball bowling.
Also Read: IPL 2024: Axar Patel urges DC to stay positive after brutal RCB loss
2. Lowest Total After Six Wickets Fell
The DC achieved another unwanted milestone by recording the lowest total after the fall of six wickets. The Delhi Capitals lost 6 runs for just 8 runs in 3.5 overs, becoming the first team to lose six wickets before reaching 10 runs, underlining a complete top-order failure as RCB’s bowling attack maintained relentless pressure and left DC with no recovery after the early collapse.
With 6/8 in 3.5 overs, the DC overtook Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s previous unwanted record of 6/19 against Deccan Chargers in April 2011, marking one of the most dramatic early-innings collapses in IPL history.
Since no team has lost six wickets under 10 runs, the Delhi Capitals now stand at the bottom of this unwanted statistical category, as their innings became a reference point for one of the most extreme batting failures in IPL history.
3. Lowest Powerplay Score
Apart from losing six wickets ide by under 10 runs before completing the powerplay, the Delhi Capitals recorded the lowest-ever powerplay in the history of IPL. At the end of the first six overs, DC posted a total of 13/6, with RCB’s bowlers completely dominating the phase and setting the tone for the one-sided contest.
The Capitals became the first team to lose six wickets in the powerplay, as their innings completely collapsed early, leaving them with no recovery and effectively sealing the match within the first six overs.
The loss of six wickets while posting a total below 20 runs is a rare, unwanted feat for the Delhi Capitals, highlighting the bowling attack's complete dominance and one of the most disastrous powerplay performances in IPL history.
4. Most Single-Digit Scores by Team in IPL Powerplay
With a dramatic collapse in the batting line-up in the powerplay, the Delhi Capitals saw six of their top-order batters fall for single-digit scores, marking one of the highest counts of early dismissals in a powerplay in IPL history.
Previously, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals held the joint unwanted record of five batters falling for single-digit scores in a single powerplay. But,, DC’s collapse went one step further, setting a new low with six such dismissals inside the first six overs, underlining a complete top-order failure under intense pressure.
Also Read: RCB thrash DC; Patidar hails 'domineering' Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar
5. Third Lowest Total vs RCB
Delhi Capitals might have escaped from registering a lower score, but a 75-ball still one of the worst performances by a team against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the history of IPL, falling well short of RCB’s historic 49 all-out record.
The Rajasthan Royals hold the record for the lowest against RCB, having been bowled out for 58 in 2009, while DC’s 75 remains among the lowest totals recorded against them in IPL history. The Delhi Capitals also recorded their third-lowest total in the league, further underlining the severity of their batting collapse.
Overall, the Delhi Capitals endured one of the most forgettable outings in IPL history, marked by multiple unwanted records, a dramatic batting collapse, and a performance that exposed serious top-order vulnerabilities under pressure.
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