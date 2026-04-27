Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a stunning batting collapse in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, April 27. The DC registered their fifth defeat of the season following a nine-wicket loss to the defending champions, RCB.

After being bundled out for 75 in 16.3 overs, Delhi Capitals didn’t have enough total on the board to defend it as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a 76-run target in 6.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (34*) and Virat Kohli (23*) formed an unbeaten 51-run stand for the second wicket, as RCB cruised to victory with 81 balls to spare.

RCB got the job done in less than 40 balls & 40 minutes! 👏



This is now the second-fastest run chase in TATA IPL history (6.3 overs) ⚡#TATAIPL 2026 #DCvsRCB#DelhiCapitals#BhuvneshwarKumar#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/hPCXCoXyFL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026

In DC’s batting, Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19), and Kyle Jamieson (12) only managed to register double-digit scores, as the rest of the batting line-up failed to show any resistance against RCB’s bowling attack.

On that note, let’s take a look at unwanted milestones achieved by the Delhi Capitals after a heavy batting collapse against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.