Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has sharply criticized the bowling action of Pakistan's 'mystery' spinner Usman Tariq ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 17.

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has been the topic of debate ahead of the marquee event, as his stop-start spin and sidearm delivery have sparked debate over its legality, though Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha confirmed that he has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and remains a key threat to Team India in the Colombo clash.

Team India batters were specifically preparing to counter Tariq's variations in the nets, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav imitating his bowling action to help teammates get adapted to the unusual pause in his run-up and quicker release.