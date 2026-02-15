Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar called Team India’s no-handshake policy against Pakistan ‘silly’ and ‘unbecoming’ ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, sparking debate over cricket’s spirit versus national sentiment; India is set to continue the policy.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has called the Men in Blue for their no-handshake policy against Pakistan ahead of the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

India and Pakistan’s handshake row erupted when Suryakumar Yadav–led side refused to shake hands with arch-rivals during the Asia Cup last year, as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 Indian nationals being killed by militants in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres away from the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

During the press conference on the eve of the marquee clash, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not commit to a traditional pre- and post-match handshake taking place, with both skippers choosing to focus on cricket, and the decision would be seen on match day.

Manjrekar Slams India’s No-Handshake Policy

As Team India is set to play Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash of the marquee event, Sanjay Manjrekar slammed the Men in Blue’s policy of not shaking hands with Pakistan players before and after matches.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar stated that India’s refusal to shake hands is ‘silly’ and ‘unbecoming’ of a cricketing nation, urging players to play in the spirit of the game or to avoid playing.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” a former India opener wrote on X.

India’s no-handshake policy against Pakistan was carried out in further tournaments after the Asia Cup 2025, including the Women’s ODI World Cup, the U19 Asia Cup, and the recently concluded U19 World Cup, where similar gestures drew attention and intensified scrutiny ahead of every high-profile clash between the two sides.

As per the reports, India is unlikely shake hands with Pakistan players pre and post-match in Colombo, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav expected to continue the no‑handshake approach that has been followed since the Asia Cup 2025.

Manjrekar’s Criticism Sparks Debate

Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar’s criticism of Team India’s no-handshake policy against Pakistan players sparked debate among Indian cricket fans and experts, who were divided over whether the policy upholds the sentiment of the nation or undermines the spirit of cricket.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket experts and fans expressed reactions on Manjrekrekar’s opinion on India’s no-handshake policy. Many defended the former India opener, calling for sportsmanship and respect, while others defended India’s and BCCI’s stance, citing national pride and sentiments over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan’s bilateral relations have been further strained, with tensions spilling over into cricket, making every high-profile clash, including the T20 World Cup encounter in Colombo, politically and emotionally charged.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting the BCCI to reiterate that no bilateral cricket would be played with Pakistan and further hardening the diplomatic and sporting divide between the two nations. However, the BCCI agreed to allow Team India to play Pakistan in ICC and ACC tournaments.