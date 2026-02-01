PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi left R Premadasa Stadium before Pakistan’s 61-run T20 WC 2026 defeat to India. His exit during the batting collapse went viral, sparking massive online trolling from cricket fans mocking his early departure.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, was spotted exiting the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the Men in Green’s humiliating loss to Team India in the marquee fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, February 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Salman Ali Agha-led side suffered a 61-run defeat at the hands of Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav. With a 176-run target set by the defending champions, Pakistan failed to chase it down as they were bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, completely outplayed by India’s clinical bowling. Usman Khan was the top scorer with 44, while other Pakistani batters failed to make a significant impact.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

Moshin Naqvi Leaves Stadium in Embarrassment

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi marked his presence for the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 as he was spotted sitting next to Sri Lanka President Kumara Dissayanake in the VIP enclosure at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

However, Pakistan’s Interior Minister was at the stadium before he saw Pakistan on the verge of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Team India, with whom they wanted to boycott the clash. It was reported that Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Pakistan lost half of their side early in the chase, leaving fans and officials shocked at the Men in Green’s dismal performance.

In a video posted by Press Trust of India (PTI), Mohsin Naqvi was seen being escorted out in a black car alongside security officials while Pakistan’s innings continued to collapse. The clip has gone viral quickly on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Following Naqvi’s exit from the stadium, Pakistan further succumbed to pressure and collapsed as they were bundled out below 120 runs, completing a humiliating 61-run defeat. Alongside Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI president Mithun Manhas, and ICC chairman Jay Shah were also present at the stadium for the clash and witnessed India’s clinical performance against Pakistan.

‘Mohsin Naqvi Left With Trophy’

After the clip of Mohsin Naqvi leaving the stadium before Pakistan’s defeat went viral on social media, the PCB chief was brutally trolled by Indian cricket fans and enthusiasts, who were quick to mock his early exit.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts mocked him mercilessly, calling him ‘trophy chor’ in reference to taking away Asia Cup trophy rather than handing over to Team India in September last year, while others joked he ‘ran away’ to avoid watching Pakistan’s humiliating defeat, joking about him leaving empty-handed or checking if previous trophies were safe.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Under the leadership of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan has not won a single major trophy, the T20 World Cup 2024, the Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan crashed out early from the tournaments, and the controversial Asia Cup 2025 final, where India retained the title and refused to accept the trophy from him, leaving Pakistan without a single silverware under his watch.

Additionally, Pakistan’s stance on boycotting Team India was reversed after the intervention by the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), forcing Pakistan to play the match and end their planned boycott ahead of the clash.