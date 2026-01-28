New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was dismissed cheaply again in the fourth T20I against India, continuing his poor form. His struggles in T20s have raised concerns over his spot in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra yet again failed to deliver as he was dismissed cheaply in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Team India at the DR YS Rajashekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, January 28.

After being put into bat first by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Devon Conway dominated the powerplay, racing the visitors to 71 runs in the first six overs and forming a 100–run partnership before the latter’s dismissal for 44. Thereafter, Rachin Ravindra joined Siefert at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s innings.

Siefert was hoping to carry on the hosts’ momentum through a partnership with Ravindra before the latter’s stay at the crease soon after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for just two runs off four balls, ending New Zealand’s hopes of building a strong partnership after gaining momentum early in the innings.

Ravindra Struggles Before T20 World Cup 2026

The ongoing T20I series against Team India is crucial for New Zealand’s preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7. The selected players for the marquee event are expected to find their form, rhythm, and consistency in these lead-up matches. However, Rachin Ravindra’s continued struggles would have sparked concern in the New Zealand dressing room.

The young all-rounder failed to make a significant impact with scores of 1, 44, 4, and 2, aggregating just 51 runs across four innings at an average of 12.75 in five matches so far. In 2025, Rachin Ravindra had his best season in T20Is, amassing 309 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 30.9 and a strike rate of 150.73 in 13 matches.

However, the record looks moderate compared to today’s T20I standards, wherein the top players regularly score at a strike rate between 150 and 190, highlighting how far Ravindra is from being a match-winner in the format. Before the T20I series against Team India, Rachin played for Wellington in the domestic T20 tournament and scored just 94 runs at an average of 23.5 in four matches.

Rachin Ravindra’s form continues to be a concern, leaving doubts over his ability to contribute effectively in T20Is ahead of the World Cup. The young batter is one of the key players for the Kiwis in their quest for the maiden T20 World Cup, but his recent inconsistency raises questions about whether he could handle the pressure on the big stage.

Though Rachin has shown promise in other formats, his T20 struggles put New Zealand in a tricky spot, likely forcing the team management to reassess his role ahead of the World Cup.

‘Rachin Ravindra is Not Suited for T20s’

Rachin Ravindra’s continued struggles in T20 cricket, including the ongoing series against Team India, sparked debate over his suitability for the shortest format of the game.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quick to voice frustration over Ravindra’s T20 performances, with many pointing out his moderate record and arguing he is not suited for the format, while questioning whether he should retain his spot in New Zealand’s T20 squad.

In his T20I career, Rachin Ravindra has aggregated just 600 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 19.35 and a strike rate of 133.92 in 42 matches. In T20 cricket, the New Zealand all-rounder has amassed 2019 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 19.99 in 123 matches.

Considering his overall record in T20 cricket, Rachin Ravindra has struggled to deliver consistency, leaving fans and experts questioning his ability to succeed in the format and whether he should retain his place in New Zealand’s T20 squad.