Team India displayed all-around performance in a 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 21.

After posting a mammoth total of 239/7, Team India managed to restrict New Zealand to 190/7 despite a 78-run knock by Glenn Phillips and a 79-run partnership with Mark Chapman (39). Shivam Dube led the bowling attack with figures of 2/28 at an economy rate of 9.3 in three overs, while Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets while conceding 37 runs at an economy rate of 9.3 in 4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s win over New Zealand in the T20I series opener.