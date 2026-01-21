Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 84 set the tone in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand before a brief middle-order wobble. Rinku Singh then took charge with an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls, powering India’s death overs and lifting the total to a commanding 238/7.

Team India middle-order batter, Rinku Singh, delighted the Nagpur spectators with his explosive batting, alongside Abhishek Sharma, in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Wednesday, January 21.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, Team India posted a solid total of 238/7 in 20 overs, making the visitors regret their decision to bowl first. Abhishek Sharma was in a complete beast mode as he played a scintillating knock of 84 off 35 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes, completing his fifty in just 22 balls. Rinku Singh produced a late, quick cameo unbeaten knock of 44 off 20 balls.

Apart from Abhishek and Rinku, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Hardik Pandya (25) made valuable contributions in the middle order, helping India post a daunting total that put immense pressure on New Zealand’s chase.

Rinku Singh’s Death Overs Fireworks Steal Show

After Abhishek Sharma provided an explosive start to India’s innings and laid the foundation for a huge total with his blistering 84-run knock, the Men in Blue suffered a mini-collapse in the middle order as India lost a couple more wickets in quick succession, with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube departing cheaply to leave India wobbling at 185/6 in 15.4 overs.

India were in a situation where they needed a late-innings hero to stabilize the team, and that’s when Rinku Singh stepped up for the side when it mattered the most. The southpaw walked in to bat after Dube’s dismissal at 166/5 and steadied the hosts’ ship a bit with a 20-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hardik Pandya before the latter’s dismissal.

Rinku Singh was the last recognized batter at the crease and took up the responsibility to accelerate the innings in the death overs. The southpaw smashed two fours and a six in five balls to take India past the 200-run mark. However, Rinku went all out against Daryl Mitchell as he smashed him for 21 runs, including two sixes and as many fours, taking India to a mammoth total.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Rinku Singh’s explosive knock in the death overs comprised 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, and batted at an impressive rate of 220.20, which was pivotal in steering the Men in Blue to a commanding total, ensuring that the hosts finished strongly and left New Zealand with an imposing 239-run target to chase in the first T20I.

Rinku Singh Hailed as ‘Finisher’

Rinku Singh’s explosive performance in the death overs that took Team India to a commanding total drew massive praise from the fans who felt vindicated over the southpaw’s finishing abilities.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were unanimous in praise for Rinku Singh, hailing him as a genuine finisher, while questioning his omission from the T20I setup. While others pointed out how he consistently delivered under pressure and highlighted his ability to dominate the death overs.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

After the Asia Cup 2025, Rinku Singh was not picked for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before making a comeback for the T20I series against New Zealand. Rinku was also included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, which will begin on February 7.

In his T20I career, Rinku Singh has aggregated 594 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 45.69 in 36 matches.