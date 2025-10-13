Image Credit : Getty

Team India suffered their second loss on the trot in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a defeat to the defending champions Australia at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. The Women in Blue lost by three wickets to Australia, who remain unbeaten with three wins in the tournament.

After posting a total of 330, India failed to defend the total as Australia chased a 331-run target in 49 overs, with skipper Alyssa Healy playing a phenomenal match-winning knock of 142 off 114 balls. Shree Charani led the Indian bowling attack with three wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur picked two wickets each.

As Women in Blue lost back-to-back matches after a great start to their campaign, let’s take a look at the key takeaways from India’s defeat to Australia in Vizag.