Image Credit : Getty

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana made a brilliant comeback after a string of poor performances in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The southpaw played a brilliant knock of 80 off 66 balls against Australia, laying a strong platform for the Women in their aim to make a comeback after a defeat to South Africa.

Mandhana’s 155-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal provided a solid platform for Team India as the hosts posted a total of 330 in 48.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana stole the show with her blistering comeback performance in the crucial clash against the defending champions.

In her 80-run innings, Mandhana has shattered multiple records in the Women’s ODIs, further cementing her status as one of the all-time greats.