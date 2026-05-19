Former Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna praised the Tennis Premier League (TPL) for inspiring youngsters and expanding tennis's reach in India. He highlighted the league's growth and the need for major brand support for its continued success.

Bopanna Hails TPL's Growth and Impact

Former Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna praised the growth of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), saying the tournament has played an important role in inspiring youngsters and expanding the reach of tennis across the country. Speaking to ANI, Bopanna said the league's journey across multiple cities has helped attract fans and provided Indian players with greater visibility alongside international stars. "I think they've been doing a fabulous job going to different cities, inspiring so many youngsters to come and watch the league, watch the Indian players, watch the foreign players. And I think this is what it has grown into. I mean, I played two seasons, one in Mumbai, one in Ahmedabad, and it's really nice to see how the league has grown, and I'm really happy to be part of the league," Tennis legend told ANI.

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Bopanna also highlighted the importance of attracting major brands and expanding the tournament to different parts of India in order to strengthen the league further in the coming years. "Well, the main thing is to get big brands like this to support the league, and then you have a lot more players coming in and wanting to be part of the league and wanting to be playing in India. And I think that is what they've been doing so far. Now, you know, just growing this league in different, you know, parts of the country will actually only help and make it much more of a bigger success," the former Tennis player said.

About the Tennis Premier League

The TPL, Asia's leading franchise-based tennis competition, features a fast-paced 25-point format and brings together leading Indian players, international stars and celebrity-backed teams. Founded by Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, the league includes eight teams and aims to nurture grassroots talent while boosting global exposure for tennis in India.

GS Delhi Aces Clinch Season 7 Title

Last year, Season 7 of the TPL was clinched by GS Delhi Aces, who won their maiden title.

The momentum continued in the mixed doubles, as Sofia Costoulas partnered with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. The Delhi Aces duo controlled the contest from the outset, combining sharp returning with confident net play to secure a 16-9 victory and extend their advantage in the final.

The men's singles saw 30-year-old Billy Harris take on Damir Dzumhur. World no. 57 Dzumhur produced a strong performance and claimed a 16-9 win. However, despite the result, GS Delhi Aces continued to maintain a healthy 11-point lead.

The men's doubles brought the finale to a close, with Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan taking on Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur. The GS Delhi Aces pair delivered a composed and controlled performance, securing an 8-4 win to seal a dominant 51-36 overall victory. (ANI)