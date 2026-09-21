Ahead of IPL 2027, the Chennai Super Kings have finally announced their new head coach following the departure of their long-time coach, Stephen Fleming. Former India pacer and 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan has been appointed as Fleming’s successor.

Following Stephen Fleming and the five-time IPL champions decided to part ways after 18 years of unmatched success, leaving behind an era defined by stability and unprecedented silverware, the CSK management was hunting for a new head coach ahead of IPL 2027, which is expected to take place in December.

The reports suggested names like Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who was replaced by Stephen Fleming as England’s Test coach, as potential frontrunners. However, Zaheer Khan, who worked with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, emerged as the surprise choice for the role.