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How did MS Dhoni Handpick Zaheer Khan to Succeed Stephen Fleming as CSK Head Coach? The Inside Story
Ahead of IPL 2027, CSK appointed Zaheer Khan as head coach after Stephen Fleming’s departure. MS Dhoni recommended his 2011 World Cup-winning teammate, with Zaheer joining the franchise on an initial one-year contract.
Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni Reunites at the CSK
Ahead of IPL 2027, the Chennai Super Kings have finally announced their new head coach following the departure of their long-time coach, Stephen Fleming. Former India pacer and 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan has been appointed as Fleming’s successor.
Following Stephen Fleming and the five-time IPL champions decided to part ways after 18 years of unmatched success, leaving behind an era defined by stability and unprecedented silverware, the CSK management was hunting for a new head coach ahead of IPL 2027, which is expected to take place in December.
The reports suggested names like Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who was replaced by Stephen Fleming as England’s Test coach, as potential frontrunners. However, Zaheer Khan, who worked with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, emerged as the surprise choice for the role.
Zaheer Pips Hemang for Head Coach Role
Before Zaheer Khan was officially appointed as CSK head coach, one of the names that were speculated in the media and cricketing circles was Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Hemang Badani, who had emerged as a frontrunner after MS Dhoni pushed for an Indian-led coaching setup.
According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), sources stated that Badani ‘ticked all the boxes’ to take over from Fleming and gave them an ‘impression’ of operating all three teams of the CSK franchises, including Joburg Super Kings and Texas Super Kings.
However, with Albie Morkel taking over as head coach of Joburg Super Kings, the scope of Badani’s proposed role has been reduced, and discussions eventually stalled over the duration and structure of the contract, paving the way for Zaheer Khan’s appointment.
Also Read: IPL 2027: Zaheer Khan replaces Stephen Fleming as CSK's head coach
Dhoni’s Involvement in Zaheer’s Appointment
MS Dhoni is one of the instrumental members of the CSK franchise and held the ultimate responsibility for handpicking the new head coach. The franchise’s CEO, Kasi Vishwanathan, revealed that Dhoni was the one who suggested his former India teammate and 2011 World Cup winner’s name for the head coach role.
“It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role,” the CSK CEO told The Indian Express.
“He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice,” he added.
Zaheer Will Serve as CSK Head On Year Contract
The appointment of Zaheer Khan as the new head coach of the Chennai Super Kings has reportedly come with a one-year contract, with the deal open to an extension. The report by the TOI suggested that the franchise was not thinking long-term following conversations with Hemang Badani, an Indian cricketer, and another overseas player.
Reportedly, MS Dhoni was involved in the final round of discussions with the shortlisted candidates before the franchise settled on Zaheer Khan. CSK owner Rupa Gurunath, daughter of N Srinivasan, was also part of the franchise’s cricket management team that agreed with Dhoni’s recommendation of Zaheer Khan.
Since MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan played together for India for several years and shared the dressing room during the 2011 World Cup triumph, their familiarity with each other may have also helped influence the decision.
Also Read: New England coach Stephen Fleming eyes WTC glory and No. 1 Test rank
‘Can’t Wait to Join Legacy Franchise with a Rich History’
After being officially appointed as CSK head coach, Zaheer Khan expressed his excitement about joining the franchise, saying he ‘can’t wait to join a legacy franchise with such a rich history' and looked forward to working with the team ahead of the new season.
“It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests,” Zaheer said in a statement released by CSK.
“The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can’t wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” he added.
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