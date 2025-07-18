Image Credit : Getty

After the Lord’s Test defeat, there have been calls for changes in India’s playing XI, especially the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan, for the fourth Test of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23.

Sudharsan made his Test debut for the series opener, but did not have an ideal start to his red-ball career at an international level, scoring 0 and 30 in two innings at Headingley in Leeds. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was dropped from the playing XI, and Karun Nair was promoted to No.3 for the next two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

It’s time India moves on from Karun Nair. He’s almost 34, and if the team management has already chosen to back someone like Sai Sudharsan, who’s just 23, then they need to fully commit to that investment. Sai is still developing, but playing Tests in England will give him… pic.twitter.com/W7g4z91iVj — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 17, 2025

With Karun Nair unable to deliver his best in the last six innings, with scores read - 0,20, 31, 26, 40, and 14, Team India management has been under pressure to reassess the top order combination and give Sai Sudharsan a chance in the final two Tests of the ongoing England series.

On that note, let’s take a look at why Sai Sudharsan deserves a spot in the playing XI for the final two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.