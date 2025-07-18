- Home
- Sports
- ENG vs IND: 5 Reasons Why Sai Sudharsan Should Play in Final 2 Tests of the England Series
ENG vs IND: 5 Reasons Why Sai Sudharsan Should Play in Final 2 Tests of the England Series
Sai Sudharsan’s Test debut wasn’t ideal, but his technique, first-class record, and County stint make a strong case for a recall. With India’s top order misfiring, his calm presence could offer much-needed balance in the final two Tests.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sai Sudharsan deserves an inclusion in last two Tests
After the Lord’s Test defeat, there have been calls for changes in India’s playing XI, especially the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan, for the fourth Test of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23.
Sudharsan made his Test debut for the series opener, but did not have an ideal start to his red-ball career at an international level, scoring 0 and 30 in two innings at Headingley in Leeds. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was dropped from the playing XI, and Karun Nair was promoted to No.3 for the next two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.
It’s time India moves on from Karun Nair. He’s almost 34, and if the team management has already chosen to back someone like Sai Sudharsan, who’s just 23, then they need to fully commit to that investment. Sai is still developing, but playing Tests in England will give him… pic.twitter.com/W7g4z91iVj
— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 17, 2025
With Karun Nair unable to deliver his best in the last six innings, with scores read - 0,20, 31, 26, 40, and 14, Team India management has been under pressure to reassess the top order combination and give Sai Sudharsan a chance in the final two Tests of the ongoing England series.
On that note, let’s take a look at why Sai Sudharsan deserves a spot in the playing XI for the final two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
1. Touted as Ideal No.3 Batter
Ahead of the England Test tour, Sai Sudarshan was seen as a potential successor to Cheteshwar Pujara, who handed the Test cap to the youngster before the series opener at Headingley. However, Sundharsan was dropped after the Headingley Test, and Karun Nair was promoted to the No.3 spot. This raised the question of whether Team India management was quick to judge Sudharsan’s potential at the highest level.
Despite being promoted to the top order, Karun Nair did not look promising as he failed to convert his starts in the last four innings. Given Karun’s inconsistent performances in the last three Tests at Headingley, Edgbaston, and Lord’s, Sai Sudharsan is an ideal candidate to reclaim the No.3 spot, offering stability and composure at the top with his sound technique and temperament.
2. High Ceiling Despite Initial Hiccup
Sudharsan did not have an ideal start to his Test career, as he was dismissed for 0 and 30 across both innings in the first Test of the series at Headingley. In the next three Tests, the 23-year-old was left warming the bench. However, one match is too small a sample size to judge his potential, especially for a player who has showcased his temperament and maturity in first-class cricket and India A matches.
Given that the selectors are looking at the future amid the red-ball transition after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan fits the bill as a long-term investment, someone who can be groomed into a dependable No.3 batter with the right backing and consistent opportunities.
3. Technique to Survive In Red-Ball Cricket
Sai Sudharsan showcased his exploits in T20 cricket, especially IPL, but his solid temperament, technique, and the ability to grind out runs in first-class cricket underscore his adaptability and sustainability for the demands of red–ball cricket. His stint in County Cricket helped him to understand the importance of sticking to the basics, especially playing late and under the nose.
Former England cricketer and Surrey’s Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, revealed that Sudharsan took a few Dukes balls back home to prepare himself for the England Test series, highlighting his dedication. He further stated that the Chennai-born cricketer often plays right under his eye against the moving ball, which is a hallmark of technically sound batters and a crucial trait for success in English seaming conditions.
4. Exposure in County Cricket
Before his maiden Test tour of England, Sai Sudhasran had already gained experience of playing in English conditions, thanks to his stint with Surrey in the last two seasons of the County Championship. In five matches for Surrey across two seasons, Sudharsan has amassed 281 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 35.13.
Sudharsan’s experience of playing in English conditions during his County Stint has not only acclimatized him to the moving Dukes ball and seaming pitches but also developed patience and shot selection required to succeed in red-ball cricket at the highest level. However, the youngster was not given a chance after the first Test to prove how much that County experience could translate into success at the international level.
5. Pressure Creates Opportunity
The ongoing Test series against England is a perfect opportunity for Sai Sudharsan to test his skills against seaming English conditions under high-stakes pressure, especially with the series on the line. With India trailing 1-2 in the series and the top order looking unsettled due to the inconsistency of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair, bringing back a composed and technically sound batter like Sai Sudharsan could provide solidity.
With the series already on the line after India’s Lord’s Test defeat, it seemed to be an ideal moment for Sai Sudharsan to make a comeback and reinforce the batting line-up with his calm presence and proven adaptability in English conditions. The pressure of a comeback scenario could prove to be a defining moment for the young batter, enabling to showcase his temperament and readiness to perform at the big stage.