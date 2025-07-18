Rishabh Pant's finger injury raises questions about his role in the fourth Test against England. While some suggest he play as a specialist batter, Ravi Shastri advises against it due to fielding risks, recommending rest if not fully fit.

Former India captain and head coach turned commentator, Ravi Shastri, has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Rishabh Pant playing solely as a batter rather than a wicketkeeper-batter in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23.

Pant sustained an injury on his right index finger during wicketkeeping duties on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test and was prevented from donning the gloves the following day, with Dhruv Jurel stepping as a substitute wicketkeeper. However, Pant walked in to bat despite a finger injury, scoring a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings, helping Team India level England’s first innings total of 387.

However, during India’s 193-run chase, Rishabh Pant was not at his best, looked weak and unfit due to a finger injury, as he was dismissed for seven runs by Jofra Archer. Eventually, the visitors were bundled out for 170, heartbreakingly falling 23 runs short of achieving the target.

Rishabh Pant is likely to play solely as a batter

There is an uncertainty clouding over Rishabh Pant’s participation in the upcoming fourth Test of the five-match series against England due to injury concerns. However, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided an update on Rishabh Pant’s injury.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of Team India’s practice session at Beckenham, ten Doeschate stated that the decision whether to play Rishabh Pant amid injury concerns will be made when the team arrives in Manchester, adding that it is unthinkable to keep the southpaw away from the crucial Test, given that the series is on the line.

He further added that keeping wickets is the final part of the southpaw’s recovery, as Pant the batter, is important for Team India.

Shastri against Pant as a ‘specialist batter’

Amid talks of Pant featuring solely as a specialist batter, Ravi Shastri voiced his disapproval, stating that the southpaw would have to field if he is playing purely as a batter and thus, there are chances of injuring himself again.

“I don’t think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can’t keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse," Shastri said on ICC Review.

“With the gloves, at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won’t be very good. It’ll only worsen the injury,” he added.

Rishabh Pant has been in incredible form in his third Test tour of England. The 27-year-old has amassed 425 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 70.83 in six innings. Pant is the first visiting wicketkeeper to aggregate over 400 runs in a Test series against England in England.

Shastri suggests giving Rishabh Pant a break

Further speaking about Rishabh Pant’s injury, Ravi Shastri suggested that Team India management give him a break for the Manchester Test if he is not fully fit to keep the wickets and bring him back for the final Test of the series at The Oval in London.

“You’ve got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won’t get a substitute now. Now they’ll know that he has been injured," the former India head coach said.

“When you pick the team for the next Test, he’ll have to keep and he’ll have to bat. He can’t do one of the two. It’s if it is fully fit. If it is not a crack, I think he’ll play,” he added.

Meanwhile, India are currently trailing 1-2 in the series against England and will be aiming to level the contest in Manchester to keep their hopes alive for a series win heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval.