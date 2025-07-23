Image Credit : Getty

Indian veteran batter Karun Nair was surprisingly dropped from the playing XI for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 23.

Karun featured in the opening Test of the Anderson-Trophy 2025 as a middle-order batter at Headingley before he was promoted to No.3 in the next two Tests at Edgbaston and Headingley after Sai Sudharsan was dropped from the team. However, despite being given big opportunities in key positions, the 33-year-old failed to justify his selection, managing only modest scores, leading to team management making a tough call.

Despite India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate placing his faith in Karun Nair, Shubman Gill confirmed at toss that veteran Indian batter was replaced with Sai Sudharsan, who was dropped after making his Test debut on July 21.