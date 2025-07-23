Young Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj made his Test debut against England at Old Trafford. His selection followed injuries to several Indian players. Kamboj's journey from Karnal to the international stage reflects his hard work and determination.

Young Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj’s dream of playing for Team India has finally come true with his maiden Test cap for the fourth match of the ongoing series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

Anshul Kamboj was added to India squad for the remaining two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after Team India was hit with injury setbacks ahead of the crucial match at Old Trafford. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out the remainder of the England series due to a knee injury, while Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were unavailable for selection for the Manchester Test due to respective injuries.

Given the deepened injury crisis ahead of the Old Trafford Test, where India have yet to win a match, Anshul Kamboj was added to the India squad as a cover and was eventually handed a Test cap, marking his international debut for Team India.

Anshul Kamboj: Test Cap No. 318

On the eve of the Manchester Test, Team India captain Shubman Gill hinted at the possibility of Anshul Kamboj making his international debut. Gill praised the 24-year-old’s skillset that could help Team India win matches.

“We have seen his (Kamboj) skill set. We have the belief that he can win matches for us. Kamboj is close to making his debut tomorrow. You are going to see whether it is him or Prasidh Krishna," Shubman Gill said.

Ahead of the opening day of the fourth Test, it was confirmed that Anshul Kamboj would make his debut for India. Former India wicketkeeper-batter turned commentator Deep Dasgupta handed Test Cap 318 to Anshul Kamboj, receiving the honour in front of his teammates, who applauded and cheered warmly in the team huddle.

Before making his Test debut, Anshul Kamboj was part of India A’s two official Tests against England Lions. The Haryana pacer had an impressive outing, scalping five wickets at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 3.05 in two matches.

From Karnal to Manchester: Kamboj’s India dream comes true

Anshul Kamboj comes from Karnal, Haryana, a city known for producing several sporting talents, and the young bowler has followed in that legacy. However, Kamboj’s journey to realise his cricketing dream was not easy.

In a video posted by Star Sports ahead of his Test debut, Kamboj highlighted his struggles in his early playing days, where he had to travel two hours up and down for practice. Kamboj credited his father’s role in supporting his journey.

“When I started playing cricket, there was plenty of travelling. I used to come from my village. There was 1 hour travel while going and 1 hour whole coming. I attempted to give cricket as much time as I could,” the pacer said.

“My father has played a massive role, he has supported me a lot, so have my family and coach. When you get such support, it gives you motivation to do the hard yards,” he added.

Anshul Kamboj’s hard work and determination were eventually rewarded when he made his first-class debut for his state team Haryana in Ranji Trophy match against Tripura in Delhi in February 2022. In the same year, Anshul made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, respectively.

In his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy season in 2023, Anshul Kamboj shone with his bowling brilliance, picking 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 3.58 in 10 matches. Before making his mark in domestic cricket, the young pacer represented India in U19 tournaments.

Domestic season to remember India Test debutant

Anshul Kamboj had a dream domestic season 2024/25, with his impressive performance in Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. Kamboj had a breakthrough Ranji Trophy season, scalping 34 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 13.79 and an economy rate of 2.80.

In the match against Kerala in Rohtak, Kamboj scripted history by becoming the third bowler after Premangsu Chatterjee of Bengal and Pradeep Sundaram of Rajasthan to take all 10 wickets in an innings. Kamboj registered the figures of 10/49 at an economy rate of 1.62 in 30.1 overs.

In Duleep Trophy 2024/25, Kamboj was the highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps, including a fifer, at an average of 17.12 and an economy rate of 3.19 in 3 matches. Given his impressive performance in domestic cricket, Anshul Kamboj received a call-up for India A’s two unofficial Tests against England Lions. Despite an impressive showing for India A, team management preferred Harshit Rana, who picked a wicket in his only appearance against England Lions, over Haryana pacer for the Headingley Test.

Kamboj was on the selectors' radar following his impressive performance in India A's tour of England. In his first-class career, Anshul Kamboj has picked 79 wickets, including two fifers and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 22.88 and an economy rate of 3.10.