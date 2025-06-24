Image Credit : Getty

Day 4 of the first Test between England and India was quite eventful as the centurions KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant dominated the proceedings before the hosts assumed their second innings batting at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, June 23.

India set a target of 371 for England to chase after being bundled out for 364. At the close of play, England posted a total of 21/0 in six overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batting on 12 and 9 and needing 350 to win on the final day of the Test series opener. India needed 10 wickets to clinch their first win against England in 23 years at Headingley.

On this note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 4 of the first Test.