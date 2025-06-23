Ravi Shastri praises Rishabh Pant's aggressive century against England, highlighting the intelligence behind his seemingly illogical batting style. Pant's counter-attacking innings, along with KL Rahul's century, put India in a commanding position.

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's audacious century in the second innings at Leeds against England, saying that there is an " element of a sharp cricket brain" behind Pant's batting.

Pant and KL's second-innings centuries put India in a dominant position as the second innings lead swelled over 300, setting up for an exciting finish on the final day at Leeds. While KL's ton was much more calm, composed, and defined by technique, Pant delivered box-office cricket with his aggressive brand of batting.

Shastri on Pant's counter-attack innings

According to Sky Sports, Shastri said Pant's knock has given India a lot of food for thought.

“There is plenty of food for thought, but India will be very happy after a technical masterpiece from Rahul and the flamboyance and exuberance that you can imagine from Pant.”

"People say Pant's batting defies logic, but there is an element of a sharp cricket brain behind it. He knows when to counterattack," he added.

Shastri said Pant could have had a double-digit of Test centuries had he converted his seven dismissals in the 90s to triple figures.

Pant and Rahul's performances give India a commanding lead

Coming to the match, at Tea, India were 298/4, with KL Rahul (120*) and Karun Nair (4*) unbeaten. Pant scored 118 runs in the second innings, his second ton in the match, and consolidated the innings with a crucial 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

India started the second session at 153/3, with Pant (31*) and KL (72*) unbeaten. The duo launched a brilliant counter-attack against English bowling, taking them to their respective centuries, with Pant dismissed for 118 in 140 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match, but not without giving England some chances.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.