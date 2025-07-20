ENG vs IND: 4 Indian Players Poised for Record-Breaking Achievements in Manchester Test
As India prepare for the Manchester Test, four players are on the cusp of rewriting history books. With key records in sight, their performances could play a crucial role in swinging momentum in the visitors' favour in the high-stakes clash.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Indian players likely to break records in Manchester Test
Team India will face England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23. The Shubman Gill-India are currently trailing 1-2 in the series after the Lord’s Test defeat, heartbreakingly falling 23 runs short of the 193-run target.
In the last three Tests, Indian cricket witnessed several records being broken, especially by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. Ahead of the Manchester Test, four Indian players are on the verge of breaking several records that could further cement their legacy and shift momentum in India’s favour as they aim to level the series 2-2
Let’s take a look at 4 Indian players who are likely to have a record-breaking performance in the Manchester Test:
1. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Test series, amassing 607 runs, including two centuries and a double century, at an average of 101.17 in six innings. The 25-year-old is just 19 runs short of surpassing former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf’s Asian record for most runs in a Test series in England. Yousuf amassed 625 runs in the 2006 Test tour of England.
If Gill regains his form after a poor outing in the Lord’s Test, he can go on to break former West Indies batting legend Gary Sobers’ record for the most runs in a Test series as a captain (722), requiring 115 runs to do so, and 168 runs needed to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series (774 against West Indies in 1971/72).
2. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant is likely to feature in the Manchester Test, but not sure whether he will play purely as a batter or as a wicketkeeper-batter. The southpaw is in impressive form, amassing 425 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 70.83 in six innings.Pant is 75 runs short of becoming the second batter to aggregate 500 runs in an away Test series and 115 runs away from going past Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower’s record for the most runs in an away Test series (540 against India in 2000/01).
Pant is just three sixes away from shattering Virender Sehwag’s Indian record of 90 sixes in Test cricket. Additionally, Rishabh Pant is just 39 runs short of surpassing Rohit Sharma’s 2716 runs to become India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the World Test Championship.
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the Manchester Test, given the series is on line, as hinted by India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate. In the two Tests played so far in the series, Bumrah has taken 12 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of at an average of 21.00 in four innings. Bumrah is a wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take 50 scalps in Tests against England on English soil.
Bumrah is five wickets short of surpassing former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram’s Asian record of 54 wickets in Tests against England in England. Additionally, if Jasprit Bumrah picks another five-wicket haul, he will become the Asian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations, surpassing Akram’s record of 11 fifers.
4. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has been in an extraordinary form and is one of the batting mainstays for Team India in the ongoing Test series against England. Jadeja has scored fifties in four successive innings at Edgbaston and Lord’s. The southpaw has amassed 327 runs, including 4 fifties, at an impressive average of 109.00 in 6 innings. Jadeja is currently on his fifth tour of England, twice for the World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023.
While batting at No.6 and lower, Jadeja has amassed 942 runs, including a century and 7 fifties, at an average of 40.95 in 14 matches in England. He is just 58 runs short of becoming the first Indian batter to complete 1000 Test runs in England while batting at No.6 or lower, which would make him join former West Indies batting great Garfield Sobers in the elite list. If he continues his good form, Jadeja can shatter Sobers’ record of 1097 runs to become the highest run-scorer in England while batting at No.6 or lower in Test history.