Image Credit : Getty

Team India will face England in the fourth Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23. The Shubman Gill-India are currently trailing 1-2 in the series after the Lord’s Test defeat, heartbreakingly falling 23 runs short of the 193-run target.

In the last three Tests, Indian cricket witnessed several records being broken, especially by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. Ahead of the Manchester Test, four Indian players are on the verge of breaking several records that could further cement their legacy and shift momentum in India’s favour as they aim to level the series 2-2

Let’s take a look at 4 Indian players who are likely to have a record-breaking performance in the Manchester Test: