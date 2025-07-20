Arshdeep Singh has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against England due to a hand injury sustained during training. Anshul Kamboj has been called up as cover, while Akash Deep's fitness is also a concern for the Indian team.

Ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, Team India has been hit with an injury setback, prompting the BCCI selectors to include Anshul Kamboj in the squad as a cover.

Shubman Gill-led Team India arrived in Manchester on Saturday after their training sessions at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham following the Lord’s Test defeat on July 14, Monday. However, just a few days before the crucial Test at Old Trafford, concerns emerged over the fitness of pacer Arshdeep Singh, who injured his left hand during the training session in Beckenham.

India Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate, on the sidelines of the team’s practice session in Beckenham, Arshdeep suffered a cut on his left hand while trying to stop in the nets and was immediately taken to a doctor to assess the severity of the injury and receive necessary treatment.

Arshdeep Singh all but ruled out of the England series

As per the report by The Indian Express, a source close to the BCCI stated that Arshdeep Singh received stitches on his injured hand and requires ‘10 days’ to recover and be completely fit, thus Anshul Kamboj was added to the squad as a cover for the pacer.

“Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches; he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad," a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

The Star Sports, one of the official broadcasters for the ongoing Test series between England and India, also confirmed the inclusion of Anshul in the India squad.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anshul Kamboj was part of the India A squad for two unofficial Test matches against England Lions. The 24-year-old impressed with his bowling, scalping five wickets at an average of 26.20 and an economy rate of 3.05 in two matches.

Ahead of the England Test series, the favourtism debate erupted after Harshit Rana was preferred over Kamboj for the first Test at Headingley in Leeds, although the former had an unimpressive outing in his only appearance in India A tour of England, picking one wicket, at an average of 99 and an economy rate of 3.67 in first unofficial Test against England Lions.

Anshul Kamboj gets a reward for his performance

Though Anshul Kamboj was not picked for the first Test of the series against England at Headingley, the Chennai Super Kings pacer was reportedly on the radar of the selectors following his impressive performance in India A's tour of England.

Anshul was selected for India A’s two official Test matches against England Lions following his performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, where he picked 34 wickets, including 2 four-wicket, a fifer, and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 13.79 and an economy rate of 2.80.

Scroll to load tweet…

The 24-year-old Haryana pacer grabbed the national headlines when he became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take all 10 wickets in an innings, achieving this milestone against Kerala.

In his first-class career, Anshul Kamboj has picked 79 wickets, including two fifers and a 10-wicket haul, at an average of 22.88 and an economy rate of 3.10.

Akash Deep doubtful for the Manchester Test

Apart from Arshdeep Singh, the Team India management is sweating over the availability of Akash Deep for the Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23. Akash Deep picked up a niggle on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test and walked out of the field to receive treatment.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the Bengal pacer from Bihar was struggling with a groin injury during the Lord’s Test and did not bowl after returning to the field. His fitness has been closely monitored before the crucial Test of the ongoing series against England.

Akash Deep was one of the star performers in India’s historic Edgbaston Test victory, picking 10 wickets, including a six-wicket haul to help the visitors clinch a mammoth 336-run victory by bundling out England for 271. In the Lord’s Test, the 28-year-old went wicketless in the first innings before taking a wicket in the second innings.

Meanwhile, India are currently 1-2 in the five-match series and the Shubman Gill-led side will look to make a strong comeback to level the series before heading into the Final Test at The Oval.