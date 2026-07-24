Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has defended Rohit Sharma against criticism over his form, calling him an irreplaceable player. De Villiers acknowledged Rohit's inconsistency but emphasized his value in big matches, stating that the experience he and Virat Kohli bring is crucial for major tournaments like the World Cup.

Former South Africa captain and batting legend AB de Villiers has come to the defence of veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s value to the team amid scrutiny over his consistency and recent form in the recently concluded ODI series against England, which the Men in Blue lost 1-2.

Rohit’s performance in the first two outings in Manchester and Cardiff put him under immense scrutiny, as he registered scores of 11 and 26, before silencing the critics with a record-breaking 138-run knock in the final ODI at Lord’s, making him the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic venue, amid rumours of his potential retirement.

The 39-year-old became a one-format player after retiring from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, focusing only on ODIs with an aim of extending his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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‘Rohit Sharma Needs To Be Our Side’

Amid the scrutiny over Rohit Sharma’s form and consistency, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers stepped up to back the Indian captain, emphasizing that his knack for delivering in crunch moments makes him an irreplaceable player in the Indian team.

“He’s never been the most consistent player for a long period of time, a little bit up and down consistency-wise,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel ‘Mr. 360’.

“But when the big matches present themselves, the big moments, Rohit Sharma needs to be on your side,” he added.

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Following his retirement from Test cricket, Rohit Sharma has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and England, highlighting his intention to be India’s long-term plans in the build-up to the marquee event, which is likely to swansong of his international career.

Since last year, Rohit Sharma has played 23 matches and amassed 1029 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 46.77.

‘Just Can’t Buy That At The Supermarket’

AB de Villiers was in all praise for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stating that the wealth of experience and calmness they bring to high-pressure situations are qualities that simply cannot be replaced or bought.

“You just can’t buy that at the supermarket, guys. What Virat and Rohit bring to the party, especially in pressure moments, changes everything," the former South Africa said.

“You need that kind of experience in big tournaments. When you play big tournaments, it’s not your usual five-match ODI series in some country where there’s not a huge hype, or you’re not playing a different opposition every game.

“There’s a whole different kind of pressure when it comes to ODI World Cups and big tournaments, and that’s why I feel Rohit will play a big, big part,” he added.

Just like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli also retired from T20Is and Tests, leaving the veteran duo to focus exclusively on the 50-over format as they set their sights on making a definitive impact at the 2027 World Cup.

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