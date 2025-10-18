AUS vs IND: 5 Key Player Battles That Could Hog the Spotlight in ODI Series
The Australia vs India ODI series will reignite their fierce rivalry, with key player battles likely to shape the outcome. Fans can expect high-intensity cricket and thrilling contests as both teams prepare for a much-anticipated 3-match showdown.
Key Battles in Australia vs India ODI Series
Team India and Australia will lock horns in the upcoming ODI series, with the opening match taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. This will be the first face-off between two cricketing rivals since the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai in March this year.
The clash between Australia and India often caught the attention of the cricketing world as both sides produce high-intensity contests, record-breaking performances, and moments that define careers. As much as the series will test team strategies and form, it will also spotlight several individual battles between world-class players that could determine the outcome of the series.
On this note, let’s take a look at five key battles that could hog the spotlight in the upcoming ODI series between Australia and India.
1. Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc
One of the key battles to keep an eye on is between Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc. Since Rohit is expected to open the innings, the former India captain is likely to face Starc’s pace and bounce right from the start, setting the tone for India’s innings. Rohit and Starc are set to face off for the first time since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January. In ODIs, Rohit Sharma has scored 157 runs at an average of 52.33 against Mitchell Starc, who has taken 3 wickets in their 13 encounters.
Rohit Sharma is known for his ability to handle express pace with ease, expertly finding gaps, and turning even challenging deliveries into scoring opportunities. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, can swing the ball in both ways and generate steep bounce, making him a constant threat for most experienced batters. The battle between the two is expected to be thrilling, as Rohit’s skill against pace will be tested by Starc’s lethal swing and bounce early in the innings.
2. Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head
Another key battle to watch out for is between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj is likely to open the bowling for India, while Head will look to anchor the innings at the top for Australia. The two had a fiery battle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Siraj and Head having a heated exchange in the Adelaide Test.
In ODI cricket, Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head faced off four times, with the Indian pacer picking two wickets while the Australian left-handed opener scored 72 runs, making their upcoming clash an intriguing contest of skill and strategy early in the innings. Siraj is known for his fiery pace, accuracy, swing, and extract bounce, while Head is a technically sound and aggressive batter.
3. Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood
India star batter Virat Kohli and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood are set to renew their long-standing rivalry in the upcoming first ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium in Perth. In ODIs, they have faced each other nine times, with Hazlewood claiming five wickets, while Kohli has scored 58 runs at an average of 11.60.
In the head-to-head record, the Australian pacer clearly has the upper hand, troubling India star batter with pace and accuracy while consistently taking key wickets. Virat Kohli is an aggressive and technically gifted batter, known for his ability to chase totals under pressure, but he will be cautious against Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined line and length. The battle between Kohli and Hazlewood is expected to take center stage.
4. Kuldeep Yadav vs Australia Middle Order
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get a nod over Washington Sundar as India’s second spin bowling option in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, given his red-hot form and reliability as a white-ball spinner. Kuldeep was the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025, with 17 wickets, and picked 12 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul, in the two-match Test series against West Indies.
The 30-year-old is expected to carry his red-hot form in the ODI series against Australia, where he is likely to pose a serious threat to the hosts’ middle-order batters. In ODIs, Kuldeep has a brilliant record against middle-order batters, scalping 87 wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in 102 matches. In ODIs against Australia, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 31 wickets in 23 matches. He is likely to be utilized as India’s potent strike option in the middle overs.
5. Shreyas Iyer vs Australia Spinners
Shreyas Iyer is set to make his first international appearance since the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March in the upcoming first ODI against Australia on Sunday. The 30-year-old is expected to play a crucial role in the middle order alongside KL Rahul. He is a reliable batter for India in ODIs, which can be evidenced by his performance in the series against England and the Champions Trophy.
Known for his dominance against spin, Iyer will look to reassert his strength in the middle overs, where Australia’s spinners. Shreyas has a great record against spin, amassing 1240 runs at an average of 68.88, but was dismissed 18 times in 57 matches. In ODIs against Australia, the right-hander has aggregated 319 runs, including a century, at an average of 29.00 in 12 matches. Shreyas Iyer will aim to extend his fine record against spin and stabilize India’s middle order in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.