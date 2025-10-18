Image Credit : ANI

Team India and Australia will lock horns in the upcoming ODI series, with the opening match taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. This will be the first face-off between two cricketing rivals since the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai in March this year.

The clash between Australia and India often caught the attention of the cricketing world as both sides produce high-intensity contests, record-breaking performances, and moments that define careers. As much as the series will test team strategies and form, it will also spotlight several individual battles between world-class players that could determine the outcome of the series.

On this note, let’s take a look at five key battles that could hog the spotlight in the upcoming ODI series between Australia and India.