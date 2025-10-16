Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin the white-ball tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series, starting on October 19. The opening match of the series will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25, 2025.

There is much anticipation and excitement around the ODI series as Australia and India are not just rivals but also two cricketing giants who clash often, produce high-intensity contests, record-breaking performances, and moments that define careers. Indian players have traveled to Australia for the first time since the 1-3 five-match series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and they will look to bounce back strongly in the ODI series before the T20I leg.

The selected players in the Indian squad will be eager to deliver their best in the Australia white-ball tour, but the spotlight will be on certain players who need to prove their mettle in the upcoming ODI series Down Under. Here are five players who will have to show their worth and justify their selection in the squad.