Image Credit : Getty

The two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are all set to make a comeback to international cricket after a gap of six months. Their last appearances in the Indian jersey were in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March, wherein the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to break a 12-year drought of the silverware.

Following retirement from Tests in May, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not played any matches for Team India, making their return to international cricket during the Australia ODI series highly anticipated. The two have been India’s batting mainstays in white-ball cricket for over a decade, significantly contributing to India’s dominance in bilateral series and ICC tournaments with match-winning partnerships, record-breaking performances, and unwavering consistency under pressure.

Following retirements from T20Is and Tests, Kohli and Rohit will feature only in the ODI format, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, as many see this Australia series as a make-or-break audition ahead of the marquee event.