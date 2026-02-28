Jammu and Kashmir eventually ended their 67-year wait to clinch their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. The team, led by Paras Dogra, defeated eight-time champions Karnataka in the final to clinch their maiden title of India’s prestigious domestic red-ball tournament at KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubli on Saturday, February 28.

Jammu and Kashmir secured a massive 633-run first-innings lead after bundling out Karnataka for 293 in their first-innings batting, despite Mayank Agarwal’s 160-run knock, and set the platform for an emphatic victory. Making their Ranji Trophy debut in the 1959/60 season, the team from the picturesque Kashmir Valley wrote history by finally lifting the coveted Ranji Trophy after decades of near misses.

As Jammu and Kashmir celebrated their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, let’s take a look at the key players behind the team’s historic season.