Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest to defend the Asia Cup title when they take on the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, were clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman.

Since the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is in T20 format, India will miss two batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they both retired from the format at the international level following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. Therefore, this will be the first major tournament for India without Rohit and Kohli.

As India gear up for the Asia Cup title defence, all eyes will be on young and emerging batters to fill the void left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Let’s take a look at who could emerge as India’s standout batter in the eight-team continental tournament.