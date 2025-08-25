Indian seamer Harshit Rana feels ready for the Asia Cup 2025, praising the stable bowling lineup with veterans Bumrah and Arshdeep. He prepared with a month in the DPL, focusing on T20 skills ahead of the tournament from September 9-28 in the UAE.

India's right-arm seamer Harshit Rana revealed that he is "fully prepared" for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. India will begin their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14, with both matches set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to ANI about his preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, the 23-year-old said, “It's been almost one month of playing in the DPL. I am fully prepared for the Asia Cup, having played 20-over cricket for some time now.”

Rana happy with the presence of Bumrah and Arshdeep in squad

Rana also described the Indian bowling unit as "very stable" and credited the presence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the Asia Cup 2025 squad, which will bring valuable experience to the side and greatly benefit the young fast bowlers in the team.

"India has a very stable bowling unit right now, like in the Asia Cup squad, there are players like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh who bring experience to the side, which will help a lot," Harshit Rana added.

The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup will take place from September 20 to 26, with the final scheduled to be played in Dubai on September 28.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)