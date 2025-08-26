Sunil Gavaskar criticizes foreign cricketers for commenting on India's Asia Cup squad selection, emphasizing it's 'none of their business.' He also questions the Indian media's reliance on overseas opinions over former Indian players' insights.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his frustration over overseas cricketers commenting on India’s squad selection for the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on September 9. On August 19, the BCCI men’s senior team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, unveiled the 15-member squad for the eight-team continental tournament at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Following the squad selection, there have been debates and discussions over the picks, exclusions, and possible playing XI combination for India’s Asia Cup opener against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. One of the major topics of debate was the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from the 15-member unit that will fly to Dubai for the continental tournament.

However, overseas cricketers weighed in with their opinions, questioning the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decisions, especially the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from the squad, despite impressive performances in the IPL 2025 and recent outings for Team India at the international level.

‘Strictly none of their business’

The comments from the overseas cricketers with regard to India’s squad selection did not sit well with the Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who fired back by saying that such opinions were ‘strictly none of their business.’

In his column for SportsStar, Gavaskar expressed his bewilderment over ‘foreigners’ say in India’s squad selection, adding that they have no stake in Indian cricket and should refrain from passing judgment on decisions that do not concern them.

“What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire,” the 125-Test veteran wrote.

“However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business," he added.

Sunil Gavaskar refrained from naming the cricketers who were involved in the discussion over India’s squad selection, but the likes of AB de Villiers and Brad Haddin questioned the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for ignoring Shreyas Iyer, despite amassing 604 runs in IPL 2025 while leading Punjab Kings to their first final in 11 years, but lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

de Villiers suspected a ‘closed door’ happening behind Shreyas Iyer’s snub from the India squad, while expressing his confidence that the truth would come out one day on the possible exclusion of Punjab Kings skipper from the squad.

‘Let us Indians worry about our cricket’

Sunil Gavaskar further stated that foreigners should focus on their country’s cricket, adding that India does not indulge in the discussion n the discussion or critique of other nations’ team selections and that it is up to the Indians to debate and decide matters concerning their cricket.

“They should focus on their country's cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country's teams are selected, there's hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection. It's almost as if the selection is perfect and they have no comments to make,” Gavaskar wrote in his SportsStar column.

“So, why butt your nose into the selection of the Indian team? Have you ever heard Indian ex-cricketers talk about the selection of other countries’ teams? No, we mind our own business, and seriously couldn’t be bothered by who they choose or who they don't select," he added.

Before the India squad announcement, there had been several debates, discussions, rumours, and speculations, ranging from possible selection, players’ fitness, and form. One of the surprising inclusions was Shubman Gill, who was appointed as vice-captain despite he was away from T20Is to focus on red-ball cricket, especially the Test series against New Zealand, Australia, and England.

Gavaskar slams Indian media

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disappointment over the Indian media reaching out to foreign cricketers rather than relying on former Indian players, who have a deeper understanding of the team’s dynamics and the context behind selection decisions.

“To an extent, the Indian media is also responsible, as they go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket,” Gavaskar added.

“How often, on overseas tours, do we see members of the Indian media chasing former players from the host country – players whom even their own nation has almost forgotten – for an interview? It’s almost as if validation about Indian cricket and its cricketers has to be obtained from overseas players," he concluded.

India Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel